Busy programme for upcoming German weeks

11 June 2021 | Events

The many facets of German culture and German-Namibian cooperation is again being showcased throughout the country, with the German Weeks taking place this month.
Hosted by the German Embassy Windhoek and other “Team Germany” partners, a range of cultural and other events illustrating German-Namibian relations are scheduled
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the events will take place online or only with prior registration.
However, the programme for the first week is as follows:
Programme of the first week (14- 18 June 2021)
• 14 June 2021 at 18:00
-Online discussion with German author Ingo Schulze about his book Die rechtschaffenden Mörder (in German) The event is organized by Goethe-Institut Namibia and can be joined online here:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYpdumpqjouHtHw6ZgoY3jGsJXjulbKT4z6
• 15 June 2021
-06:30 – 08:00: Interview on scholarship and internship programmes of the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation with Claudia Gossow, current scholar Ricky Simasiku and intern Frederike Schmidt on Hitradio Namibia.
-09:00 Konrad-Adenauer Foundation information stall with publications at UN Plaza until 12:00.
-10:00 - 12:00 Inauguration of the AgriTVET Campus at Rundu Vocational Training Centre, where vocational training in the agricultural field will be offered. The project is funded in the framework of the German-Namibian development cooperation and will contribute to gearing the TVET system towards the needs of the Namibian labour market.
• 16 June 2021 11:00 – 13:00
Launch of the Sales Space at Namibia Craft Centre, organized by GIZ followed by Late Night Shopping from 16:00 – 20:00.
• 17 June 2021 16:00 – 21:00
-Public discussion on German-Namibian socio-economic relations: Reciprocal trends and opportunities for the future towards a 4th Industrial Revolution, organized by the Konrad-Adenauer Foundation at the Hilton Hotel.
• 18 June 2021 18:30
-Launch of the exhibition #StepThree Narrating Namibia: The third part of the series “Narrating Africa” focuses on literary texts and cultural objects that narrate Namibia. The selection of texts portrays the multilingual Namibian society. Together, texts and objects represent snapshots of Namibian literature and culture. This exhibition was curated by Deutsches Literaturarchiv Marbach in co-operation with the University of Namibia. Hosted at the Goethe Instutute.

For more information on the programme, visit here and the embassy’s channels on social media at http://www.facebook.com/GermanEmbassyWindhoek/ and Instagram: @GermanyinNAM

