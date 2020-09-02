Buy a t-shirt, help save a life

02 September 2020 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]

Being in and out of hospital for the better part of 2019, JC Nolte finally received a diagnosis. Cancer.
According to his sister, Michelle Nolte, doctors think he may have had cancer for years, considering the size of the tumour that was later removed.
A doctor referred 25-year-old JC to a specialist at the beginning of the 2020, and after a CT scan and biopsy, he was first treated with a 2-month 8-cycle of chemotherapy. “Unfortunately the treatment was unsuccessful,” Michelle says, adding that her brother had to undergo intensive surgery in May.
JC is currently on a 7-month specified chemotherapy treatment. He gets a round of chemotherapy every 10 days for 72 hours at a time. The cancer he has, PNET/Ewing sarcoma, is rare and is only found in youth between 10 and 20-years of age.
With a passion for conservation, agriculture and the environment, JC had to give up his job as tour guide. He has been in hospital since July, receiving blood transfusions, as his blood is very thin and his blood count too low.
With his family as a support system, they do their best to stand by his side. “It is an extremely emotional journey. It’s hard to see someone you love suffer like this,” a tearful Michelle says. “But we need to be strong when we see he feels like giving up.”
Constant hospital stays have the bills piling up and according to Michelle, the family is in dire need of financial assistance. “Any financial contribution will make a huge difference right now. We are currently selling T-shirts and face masks to raise funds to help pay the bills,” she says.
For more information, visit the JC Nolte Cancer Collection Fund on Facebook or send an email to [email protected]

