Buy online here now!

26 May 2021 | Business

Namibia’s new online shopping portal, DotDune, is officially open for business.
The latest addition to the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) portfolio of companies, DotDune intends to champion local businesses and brands by offering a reliable platform to conveniently sell their products online, whilst giving consumers a fresh, dynamic online marketplace, which delivers their purchases straight to their doors.
The brand’s name and visual identity – developed by Weathermen & Co – set the platform apart from other dot-coms by channelling the unique Namibian landscape in the design of DotDune’s shopping landscape.
Namibians can begin their DotDune shopping experience by accessing the website at DotDune.na or signing up on the DotDune app, which can be downloaded for free on Google Play and the Apple App Store. After browsing and taking their selected goods to check-out, shoppers can securely pay for their purchases via PayToday, bank transfer or Virtual Card Services (VCS). Shoppers can also enjoy a 5% discount off their first purchase on the site.

Delivery option
For registered sellers who do not use their own verified delivery systems, DotDune has partnered with EBikes4Africa to offer consumers a reliable and eco-friendly delivery option in Windhoek, with same-day delivery on orders placed before 13:00. Deliveries outside of Windhoek will be covered by other local delivery suppliers.
O&L Group Corporate Digital Specialist and lead developer of DotDune, Jean Nolte, says his inspiration for establishing the shopping portal is that he believes they can take Namibia and O&L to new heights and participate in the global economy by embracing technology. “Not only will this innovation create new jobs and business opportunities, it also resonates with our people, who trust us to continuously innovate and meet their expectations.”
Current businesses listed on DotDune are Desert Mist Vaping, Leon Engelbrecht Design, MiCam Namibia Cameras & Accessories CC, Magnifique Gifts, Namibia Rubberstamps & Engravings, and Candles ꞌn More.
However, the company has an ongoing vendor sign-up process and calls out to local businesses who want to take their products online to join the platform.

