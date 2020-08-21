Buy socks, pay for a home

21 August 2020 | Society

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.
The bank’s head of marketing and communications, Magreth Mengo, in a media statement said the campaign was launched in March this year to mobilise schools in a nationwide effort to raise funds for the construction of low-cost housing, but had to be suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.
However, despite the prevalence of the pandemic, Standard Bank deemed it necessary to relaunch the campaign to shine a light on the plight of the shack dwellers community by raising funds through the selling of Footprint Socks.
Mengo said the socks feature several attractive designs but the common feature is the Buy-a-Brick logo. The name was chosen to encourage and motivate learners and the general public to leave a footprint in the lives of families living in shacks by helping them acquire affordable houses.
“They say it seems impossible until it is done. I am calling on all Namibians to join hands to demonstrate that we are a nation united in seeking solutions for the less fortunate. Buying a single pair of Footprint Socks will make a huge difference in realising dreams and moving one step closer to having a shack-free Namibia,” Mengo said.
She added that the Buy-a-Brick initiative raises funds from corporates, communities, and individuals to build houses for members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia. “We believe that it is possible to replace each and every shack in this country and make people economically active citizens who own their future. However, we can only achieve that if we all work together,” she said.
Since inception in 2015, the campaign has collected around N$20 million, translating into close to 600 new homes for Namibian families who previously lived in shacks.
The Footprint Socks are available at Standard Bank branches and agencies across the country. – Nampa

Buy socks, pay for a...

