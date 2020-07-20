Call, email rather than visit

FNB Namibia said that their branches will revert to a rotational operations model for the foreseeable future.

“This means that every branch will operate on a 50% staff capability, in a bid to curb branch activities, thereby assisting government in containing the spread of the virus,” said Rodney Forbes, FNB Executive Officer: Points of Presence.

“The spread of Covid-19 is ongoing and even increasing in some parts of the country. We wish to play our part in limiting the exposure of both our clients and staff to the possibility of contracting the virus.”

The FNB Contact Centre will remain operational as per operating hours should customers need to contact the bank urgently. “We request that our customers make use of the many digital banking opportunities available to conduct their financial business. This includes banking via the FNB App, Online Banking, Cellphone banking, USSD options, Ewallet, ATMs and ADTs as well as cash at preferred retailers.”

Forbes added that the bank is committed to ensuring that client’s needs were met at all times and encouraged them to make use of alternative channels, talk to the customer contact centre or communicate with their personal banker.

“Another alternative for FNB customers is to send an SMS to 34778 for ‘Sales’ or ‘Service’ for speedy assistance,” he concluded.

