Call for tax-free pads

05 March 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Emma Theofelus has called on parliamentarians to discuss and debate possible tax exemption or reduction on menstrual products in Namibia.
She made the call through a motion she tabled in the National Assembly on Thursday, where she pushed for a discussion on the provision of sanitary pads to the Namibian woman and girl child.
She proposed that MPs look at the possibility of either imposing a tax exemption on all menstrual hygiene products or a zero tax which she said would technically mean these products are subjected to taxation but no tax is charged.
She otherwise proposed that the discussion looks at a reduced tax rate of not more than three per cent prescribed by the national tax law on these products.
The young MP also asked that the issue of provision of sanitary pads be referred to the relevant parliament committee for further research and or for the Finance Ministry to consider bringing an amendment on tax laws relevant to the motion.
The discussion is set for 9 March. – Nampa

