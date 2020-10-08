Calling all dancers

08 October 2020 | Sports

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and in this light invites dancers, dance studios and dance teachers throughout Namibia who would like to enter their dance crews to do so now.
The aim of the local event is to select Team Namibia that will represent the country at the Global Dance Supreme Inter-Continental Online Championship taking place in Johannesburg (South Africa) from 26 to 29 November 2020.

Divisions
The Global Dance Supreme – Namibia categories are as follows:
• Tiny Tots Divisions
Tiny Tots Division (5-10 members)
Age 5 – 8 years, routine times 90 seconds
• Amateur Division (5-10 members)
Junior (7-12yrs) routine times 90 seconds
Teen (13-17yrs) routine times 2 minutes
Duchess (All-Female, 15yrs+over) routine times 2 minutes
Adult (18yrs+over) routine times 2 minutes
Legion Division (11- 40 members) No age restriction, routine times minimum 3 minutes and maximum 3:30 minutes.

National Championship
Crew Division (5-10 members)
Junior: Ages 7 to 12, routine times 90 seconds
Teen: Ages 13 to 17, routine times 2 minutes
Afro Styles: no age restrictions, routine times 2 minutes
Duchess: (All-Female 15yrs + over), routine times 2 minutes
Adult: Ages 18 and over, routine times 2 minutes
Legion Division: (11-40 members) No age restrictions – routine times minimum 3 minutes and maximum 3:30 minutes.

The submission deadline is 30 October 2020.
Namibia Dance Sport Academy currently welcomes applications from Namibian dancers, dance studios, dance clubs and dance teachers to take part in the Namibian qualifiers round in order to qualify for to be part of team that will represent Namibia amongst big nations including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Mozambique, Colombia, India, Hungary, India, Croatia, Philippines and Romania.
For more information visit www.globaldancesupreme.com or contact the local coordinator Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244 or at [email protected]

Similar News

 

London Marathon done and dusted

2 days ago - 05 October 2020 | Sports

Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday became the first Namibian wheelchair racer to compete in the virtual London Marathon, completing his T54 race in a time of...

Gowaseb to race London Marathon virtually

6 days ago - 01 October 2020 | Sports

Local male wheelchair racer Roodley Gowaseb on Sunday competes in the virtual London Marathon.Gowaseb, who participates in the F53-54 and T54 categories, will compete in...

Rashaad and Matias take the esport honours

1 week ago - 29 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) hosted the very exciting final round of the eFootball PES & Tekken National Tournament of 2020 last weekend. Competition...

Schools MTB league off to a quick start

1 week ago - 28 September 2020 | Sports

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.The league is aimed at creating excitement for...

PES and Tekken7 finals this weekend

1 week ago - 24 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday, with Namibia’s finest esports athletes in these...

Namibian esport athletes selected

3 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) conducted the Dota2 National Tournament’s final event last Saturday – completely online to accommodate the athletes as they were...

Bridge Run now includes coast

3 weeks ago - 15 September 2020 | Sports

As from tomorrow (16 September), Nedbank Namibia hosts the second edition of the virtual Nedbank Bridge Run in a bid to raise funds for charitable...

NESA in the hot seat on Saturday

3 weeks ago - 10 September 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) recently concluded the qualifier round for the Dota2 National Tournament.Players competed for a chance to be selected as part...

Namibian soccer stars scoring in SA

4 weeks ago - 09 September 2020 | Sports

Former Brave Warriors striker Henrico Botes says the new generation of Namibian footballers currently plying their trade in South Africa are very talented.The Rehoboth-born player...

Tara Rally off, along with other races

1 month - 11 August 2020 | Sports

Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) Chairperson Richard Slamet said Covid-19 might jeopardise all the hard work the motor sporting sector has been building over the years.According...

Latest News

Calling all dancers

8th of October 11:27 | Sports

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and...

Take a breather here!

8th of October 11:15 | Tourism

After months of hardships and the most challenging time that the sector has seen to date and in response to the Minister of Industrialization, Trade...

Innoverende Covid-behandeling red lewens, bespaar...

8th of October 10:58 | Health

Te midde van die Covid-19-pandemie het dokters by Tygerberg-hospitaal in Suid-Afrika ’n waagmoedige, minder bekende behandeling toegepas, wat nie net die ventilatortekort omseil het wat...

Microfilm scanner for National Archives

8th of October 10:12 | Education

The German Embassy in Windhoek provided funding of around N$248 000 to the ministry of education, arts and culture for the procurement of a Microfilm...

Economic Association hosts annual conference

46 minutes ago | Agriculture

The Economic Association of Namibia (EAN) hosts a large-scale conference under on Maximizing Agricultural Potential for Namibia’s Development on 21 October 2020.This theme was chosen...

Exposed – how corona left...

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The El Barrio restaurant in Windhoek launched the “You Left Us Naked” calendar last weekend. According to co-owner Cecilia Bermúdez Horsten, the aim of the...

Pay, or be cut off

1 day - 07 October 2020 | Government

The Windhoek municipality has announced that it is noticing an alarming and unsustainable increase of accounts in arrears. In this light, the City of Windhoek...

Trainees driving innovation

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Education

Sem Mathews (22) and Juan Pete Compaan (22) are two 4th year Electrical General students at NamPower’s Vocational Training Centre who are using the passion...

We, the Internet

1 day - 06 October 2020 | Technology

On 10 October 2020, thousands of citizens representing the diversity of their respective countries will gather in more than 70 countries around the world to...

Load More