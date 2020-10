Calling all dancers

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and in this light invites dancers, dance studios and dance teachers throughout Namibia who would like to enter their dance crews to do so now.The aim of the local event is to select Team Namibia that will represent the country at the Global Dance Supreme Inter-Continental Online Championship taking place in Johannesburg (South Africa) from 26 to 29 November 2020.DivisionsThe Global Dance Supreme – Namibia categories are as follows:• Tiny Tots DivisionsTiny Tots Division (5-10 members)Age 5 – 8 years, routine times 90 seconds• Amateur Division (5-10 members)Junior (7-12yrs) routine times 90 secondsTeen (13-17yrs) routine times 2 minutesDuchess (All-Female, 15yrs+over) routine times 2 minutesAdult (18yrs+over) routine times 2 minutesLegion Division (11- 40 members) No age restriction, routine times minimum 3 minutes and maximum 3:30 minutes.National ChampionshipCrew Division (5-10 members)Junior: Ages 7 to 12, routine times 90 secondsTeen: Ages 13 to 17, routine times 2 minutesAfro Styles: no age restrictions, routine times 2 minutesDuchess: (All-Female 15yrs + over), routine times 2 minutesAdult: Ages 18 and over, routine times 2 minutesLegion Division: (11-40 members) No age restrictions – routine times minimum 3 minutes and maximum 3:30 minutes.The submission deadline is 30 October 2020.Namibia Dance Sport Academy currently welcomes applications from Namibian dancers, dance studios, dance clubs and dance teachers to take part in the Namibian qualifiers round in order to qualify for to be part of team that will represent Namibia amongst big nations including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Mozambique, Colombia, India, Hungary, India, Croatia, Philippines and Romania.For more information visit www.globaldancesupreme.com or contact the local coordinator Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244 or at [email protected]