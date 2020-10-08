Calling all dancers
The aim of the local event is to select Team Namibia that will represent the country at the Global Dance Supreme Inter-Continental Online Championship taking place in Johannesburg (South Africa) from 26 to 29 November 2020.
Divisions
The Global Dance Supreme – Namibia categories are as follows:
• Tiny Tots Divisions
Tiny Tots Division (5-10 members)
Age 5 – 8 years, routine times 90 seconds
• Amateur Division (5-10 members)
Junior (7-12yrs) routine times 90 seconds
Teen (13-17yrs) routine times 2 minutes
Duchess (All-Female, 15yrs+over) routine times 2 minutes
Adult (18yrs+over) routine times 2 minutes
Legion Division (11- 40 members) No age restriction, routine times minimum 3 minutes and maximum 3:30 minutes.
National Championship
Crew Division (5-10 members)
Junior: Ages 7 to 12, routine times 90 seconds
Teen: Ages 13 to 17, routine times 2 minutes
Afro Styles: no age restrictions, routine times 2 minutes
Duchess: (All-Female 15yrs + over), routine times 2 minutes
Adult: Ages 18 and over, routine times 2 minutes
Legion Division: (11-40 members) No age restrictions – routine times minimum 3 minutes and maximum 3:30 minutes.
The submission deadline is 30 October 2020.
Namibia Dance Sport Academy currently welcomes applications from Namibian dancers, dance studios, dance clubs and dance teachers to take part in the Namibian qualifiers round in order to qualify for to be part of team that will represent Namibia amongst big nations including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, Mozambique, Colombia, India, Hungary, India, Croatia, Philippines and Romania.
For more information visit www.globaldancesupreme.com or contact the local coordinator Venancius Rukero at 081 239 1244 or at [email protected]