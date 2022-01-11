Calling all entrepreneurs

Kasi Vibe Festival ready for new year

11 January 2022 | Events

Following a hiatus caused by the pandemic, the popular exhibition platform Kasi Vibe Festival is back, with its next instalment scheduled for 3 to 6 March in the capital.
In light of this, the organisers urge small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups that offer services or products to apply for exhibition stalls.
“Covid-19 affected many SMEs and start-ups,” a statement from the organisation read. “Kasi Vibe Namibia wants to provide an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to meet, demonstrate and share their talents, goods, services and products, thereby promoting SME development in Namibia.”
Covid-19 rules and regulations are in place for the event.
Applications are available on the Kasi Vibe website www.kasivibe.com.na
“Kasi is and remains the common slang used among young people in Namibia in the community to refer to the location they are from. It is from this background Kasi Vibe Namibia aims to create a platform in the community with the objective to bring out young entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative offerings,” the statement concludes.

