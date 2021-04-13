Calling all fashion designers!

13 April 2021 | Events

Windhoek • Michael Kayunde

With Miss Namibia 2021 around the corner, the organising committee is in search of 16 talented Namibian designers to design as well as tailor-make 16 contestants’ evening gowns.
Interested designers are encouraged to visit the NBC TV premises to submit designs before to Friday, 16 April, with auditions scheduled for the same day between 10:00 and 14:00 at Studio 2. “If selected, you must be able to submit a finished gown on 14 May,” read a statement from the pageant’s organising committee.
The criteria include having Namibian citizenship, being able to design a glamorous yet jaw-dropping evening gown, incorporating either the Namibian flag or Miss Namibia’s logo colours within the design and being able to present the committee with a sketch of the gown’s design.
For more information, contact Toucy at +264811255557 or email [email protected]


