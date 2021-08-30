Calling all photographers, citizen journalists

30 August 2021 | Events

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is calling on photographers from around the globe who document trade and development issues, to share images that showcase trade's positive impact.
The call is open to professionals and citizen journalists alike, to broaden the visual narrative on trade and encourage inclusivity.
The top 20 images selected will be virtually exhibited at the conference, and if possible, physically in both Geneva and Barbados.
The call comes as the UNCTAD prepares to host the world's first trade conference amid the coronavirus pandemic – and chart policy solutions for a recovery. UNCTAD’s 15th quadrennial conference, UNCTAD15, will take place online from 3 to 7 October 2021, and is hosted by Barbados.
The selection committee is looking for compelling, dynamic and impactful images that tell the story of the power of trade to change lives and drive development towards to SDGs.
The deadline for submission is 3 September 2021, so the timelines are tight.
To help guide submissions, UNCTAD has identified the categories as key areas of interest for the submission of images that can be viewed here, https://unctad15.org/photo-exhibition along with more information and contact details.

