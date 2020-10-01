Calls for review on church gatherings

01 October 2020 | Society

The Alliance of Christian Churches of Namibia (ACCN) has called on the health ministry to review guidelines to allow churches to gather in proportion to the size of the building while maintaining social distancing and other health measures.
Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek today, Bishop Lucas Katenda said churches are better organised to adhere to all health guidelines than schools and other places, and the limitation of the number of 50 people allowed at gatherings is a concern.
The bishop said the churches are also essential service providers and their role should be considered by the government. “The restriction of 50 people per gathering is not being considered fairly, while liquor houses are freely opened and that in reality poses a greater risk for Covid-19. We don’t want to be grouped with bars and shebeens,” Katenda said.
ACCN also raised concern about the accessing of alcohol during this difficult period and called for the closure of nightclubs. “How can the people control themselves when they are under the influence?” he wanted to know.
Katenda emphasised that churches help with spirituality, rehabilitate with spiritual messages, and take care of people spiritually. “We are sober and follow instructions,” he said.
The Covid-19 state of emergency implemented in March expired in September 2020. Public gatherings are however still limited to 50 people per gathering. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

1 hour ago | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has...

Improved primary healthcare thanks to million dollar donation

1 day - 30 September 2020 | Society

The OmniCare Trust Mobile Clinic recently received a sponsorship of more than N$1.2 million from FirstRand Namibia’s Health Optimisation Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) fund that will...

Food parcels for Omaheke, Kavango West

2 weeks ago - 14 September 2020 | Society

Old Mutual delivered food parcels to the Omaheke and Kavango West regions, benefitting 380 households, valued N$68 948 and N$59 770 respectively.These donations marked Old...

Virtual relay funds head to Otweya

3 weeks ago - 03 September 2020 | Society

Bank Windhoek recently handed over the N$30 000 proceeds of its virtual relay to Walvis Bay’s Otweya residents, who experienced a devastating fire in July,...

Buy socks, pay for a home

1 month - 21 August 2020 | Society

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.The bank’s...

Educating communities at grassroots level

1 month - 17 August 2020 | Society

The Coca-Cola Foundation donated close to N$1 million to the Namibia Red Cross Association in the fight against Covid in recent months.The money was used...

More medical equipment for MoHSS

1 month - 04 August 2020 | Society

The Capricorn Group affirmed their commitment to supporting government and more specifically, the ministry of health and social services (MoHSS) in their fight against Covid-19,...

Blood reserves slowly picking up

2 months ago - 22 July 2020 | Society

The Namibian Blood Donation Service (NamBTS) faced critical shortages during lockdown, spokesman Titus Shivute said.“Unfortunately, we were initially unable to supply all the hospitals with...

Bikers ride for CAN

2 months ago - 20 July 2020 | Society

The “Free Chapter Windhoek” and “Twenty 82” motorcycle communities hosted a Finding Chemo fundraiser challenge to the benefit of the Cancer Association of Namibia and...

Big boost for Groot Aub community

2 months ago - 14 July 2020 | Society

A small feeding centre and orphanage in the community of Groot Aub, a project of the Youth Worship Team project, received a N$300 000 boost...

Latest News

Sperrgebiet wildflower guide now available...

1st of October 16:27 | Environment

Windhoek • Antje BurkeThe south-west corner of Namibia not only harbours diamonds but something equally precious – the only large, continuous piece of the Succulent...

Support for 2021 census

1st of October 16:08 | Local News

Old Mutual handed over a sponsorship of N$120 000 to the Namibia Statistics Agency as a means to mobilise Better Data, Better Decisions and Better...

Eiman takes reigns of DBN’s...

1st of October 16:00 | Banking

Seasoned veteran of business finance, Robert Eiman, has taken over the reigns of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) SME Finance department.This move follows the...

SAIF announces new leadership

1st of October 15:50 | Business

Marco Wenk of Namibia Breweries Limited was elected as chairperson of the Self-Regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF) during their recently held AGM. At the same...

Protest against live animal shipping...

1 hour ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] opposition continues to grow against a proposed business plan to import as many as 125 000 live farm animals into Namibia for...

Hansen reappointed as CAN CEO

1 hour ago | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s board of directors announced the reappointment of current chief executive, Rolf Hansen (pictured), for a further five-year term. Hansen has...

Some light for Havana residents

6 hours ago | Infrastructure

Phase 2 of Havana informal settlement’s electrification project was commissioned by the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday.He said this step...

Beuke to lead NTA for...

6 hours ago | People

Cor Beuke (pictured) has been delegated to serve as caretaker chief executive of the Namibia Training Authority (NTA), effective 1 October for a period of...

Position changes at Agribank

1 day - 30 September 2020 | Agriculture

Agribank has appointed its organisational development manager Muhindua Kaura as the new executive for Human Resources with effect from 1 October 2020. Kaura, who has...

Load More