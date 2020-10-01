Calls for review on church gatherings

Bishop Lucas Katenda with ACCN’s Richard Steen (left) and Dolly Nengushe (right). Photo Nampa

The Alliance of Christian Churches of Namibia (ACCN) has called on the health ministry to review guidelines to allow churches to gather in proportion to the size of the building while maintaining social distancing and other health measures.

Speaking at a media briefing in Windhoek today, Bishop Lucas Katenda said churches are better organised to adhere to all health guidelines than schools and other places, and the limitation of the number of 50 people allowed at gatherings is a concern.

The bishop said the churches are also essential service providers and their role should be considered by the government. “The restriction of 50 people per gathering is not being considered fairly, while liquor houses are freely opened and that in reality poses a greater risk for Covid-19. We don’t want to be grouped with bars and shebeens,” Katenda said.

ACCN also raised concern about the accessing of alcohol during this difficult period and called for the closure of nightclubs. “How can the people control themselves when they are under the influence?” he wanted to know.

Katenda emphasised that churches help with spirituality, rehabilitate with spiritual messages, and take care of people spiritually. “We are sober and follow instructions,” he said.

The Covid-19 state of emergency implemented in March expired in September 2020. Public gatherings are however still limited to 50 people per gathering. – Nampa

