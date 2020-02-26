Camping, the outdoors and one massive jol

Namibians are ready for the biggest rock festival ever, with Camp Rock – a 3-day bonanza with local and international stars – taking place at the Steinheim Farm on the C26-road outside Windhoek this weekend.
The brains behind this operation is Evane Storbeck, who successfully pulled off the planning with the help of her friend Beulah du Pont. At the same time her business, Camping in Namibia, is celebrating its 5th anniversary.
“Celebrating this milestone in a big way was a no brainer. The combo of outdoor camping and excellent music is certainly an exciting prospect,” Evane says.
Camping in Namibia is an portal where campers around the world can communicate with each other and view campsites online. Last year, they launched a map which shows all the campsites in Namibia and un updated version will be released later this year.
“It all happened very quickly. We started building the concept at the end of 2019. The festival was planned in about a month and a half,” Evane says.
Camp Rock also offers a 4x4-trail, which is free as long as you register at [email protected] while revellers looking to sweat a little, can take part in the trail run. Register for this at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=209625. The popular Drumming Circle is also a free activity to enjoy during the weekend.
But most importantly, it’s all about the music and the line-up consists of local and international talents. On Friday night, rock to the sounds of Jacob & Taylor, Small Town Tramp, John Rock Prophet, Afrikaans music legend Anton Goosen, alternative rock band Spoegwolf and Francois van Coke.
The party continues on Saturday, with performances by Tania Wiese, Savannah Collins, Vaughn Ahrens, Vernon Barnard, Roadhouse Blues, Andra, Albert Frost, Radio Kalahari Orkes, and to top the evening off, DJ Costa and DJ Frederick & Attics will spin some tunes.
So, if you haven’t got your tickets yet, get them now at https://www.today.com.na/events/camp-rock-2020-2.

The rules:
• No pets allowed. Except dolphins.
• There are communal braai-areas. Visitors are not allowed to build fires at their campsites. However, you are allowed to use a gas burner at your campsite.
• Campers will be divided into camp zones at the entrance. Don’t mix with the riffraff, stay in your zone.
• Campers can enjoy their own food and beverages at the camping terrain, but no refreshments may be brought to the festival site.
• There will be food and drinks sold at the festival terrain. Prices are reasonable, coz the organisers know you’re struggling.
• If you do not wish to go home with third-degree burn wounds, please remember to pack a hat and sunscreen.
• There is a possibility of rain, and although every drop is a blessing, please remember your umbrella.
• Unfortunately, all the Glamping tents are sold out. See this as a challenge to set up the best camp at the festival.
• Wood and ice will be sold at the festival.
• There is no electricity at the campsites. You’ll have to use a more romantic approach.
• Communal toilets and showers are equipped with hot water, and is free to all campers. (Dirty feet is are a sign of freedom. No one is going to Camp Rock for the showers. You’re there for the music.)
• It’s about an 800 m walk from the camping grounds to the festival terrain. It’s not an opera, leave your stilettos at home.
• If you’re accident-prone, remember the first aid kit.
• Festival-goers are required to cheer as loudly as possible before and after performances. Behave yourself during the shows.
• Please don’t assault anyone with sharp objects or bottles.
• Camp Rock will not be held liable for any monkey business that may take place on leap day.
• Camp Rock can also not be held liable for festival-goers whose lives may be changed forever by this experience. Although you may just walk out a better person.

