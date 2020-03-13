CAN cancels global meeting

While no case of the Corona virus has been recorded in Namibia, the planned Afri-CAN: Cancer in Africa connect meeting has been postponed to later this year.

“The health and safety of our people and the more than 100 global delegates that would have been traveling into Namibia over the weekend and networked with our local medical fraternity, is sacred to the Cancer Association of Namibia,” a statement read.

The CAN team will be in personal contact with all stakeholders, partners and members of the public who have committed to the congress that was scheduled to start on Monday.

“We sincerely thank all delegates, project partners, service providers and the medical fraternity who have worked with CAN to organize a spectacular event for next week. We look forward to work together during November 2020 and host this highly anticipated meeting paving the way for better cancer care for Africa, in Namibia.”



