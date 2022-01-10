CAN clinics resume
The screenings for breast and cervical cancer for woman and prostate for men takes place at the Moses Garoeb constituency council office in Havana near Usave as from 08:00.
As always, the screenings are conducted free of charge, however space is limited.
Women must bring their own robe/gown/cloth wrap and Namibian ID. The first 100 ladies will be screened for breast and cervical cancers, while the first 50 men (45+ and older Namibians only) will receive a Rapid PSA Test (prick on the finger) for prostate cancer screening.
For more info, contact Martha Angolo at 061 237740 or [email protected]