CAN clinics resume

10 January 2022 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia resume operations on Monday and their National Outreach Programme for the year starts with a local community clinic in Windhoek on Thursday.
The screenings for breast and cervical cancer for woman and prostate for men takes place at the Moses Garoeb constituency council office in Havana near Usave as from 08:00.
As always, the screenings are conducted free of charge, however space is limited.
Women must bring their own robe/gown/cloth wrap and Namibian ID. The first 100 ladies will be screened for breast and cervical cancers, while the first 50 men (45+ and older Namibians only) will receive a Rapid PSA Test (prick on the finger) for prostate cancer screening.
For more info, contact Martha Angolo at 061 237740 or [email protected]

Similar News

 

e-Health to assist system

1 month - 06 December 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Friday launched the national e-Health strategy aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in Namibia and promoting universal healthcare through Information and Communication...

Vaccination of children allowed

2 months ago - 16 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]“The responsibility has now shifted from government to the public,” health minister Kalumbi Shangula said in the capital on Friday, while announcing the...

Revolutionary prostate procedure performed in SA

2 months ago - 10 November 2021 | Health

A revolutionary procedure to relieve male urinary problems that was successfully performed for the first time in South Africa by a team from Stellenbosch University...

Consultants to reform Psemas

2 months ago - 08 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] finance ministry has decided to take a holistic approach to the various obstacles that plague the state's medical aid, Psemas.Part of this...

Health ministry embroiled in multi-million dollar mask dispute

2 months ago - 05 November 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]’s health ministry has accused a local company of breaching a multi-million dollar contract by supplying KN95 face masks instead of N95 face...

Creating hope for HIV positive families

2 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Health

Ndahafa is one of approximately 8 000 Namibian children living with HIV. She was diagnosed at the age of four and has been taking antiretroviral...

Radiography students reach out

2 months ago - 29 October 2021 | Health

Windhoek • Margareth-Rose KangootuiEvery year in October, students from the School of Allied Health organise awareness activities to educate the public about breast cancer. This...

More Pfizer BioNTech arrives

2 months ago - 27 October 2021 | Health

The United States government donated 124 000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to Namibia. The vaccines arrived last Friday, following the first consignment...

Masks, gowns for Health

2 months ago - 26 October 2021 | Health

When the third Covid wave hit Namibia, the request for assistance was also heard by Support Ulm e.V. in Germany, and Prof. Dr. Heinz Maier,...

ICU beds donated to Health

2 months ago - 20 October 2021 | Health

The US government donated 70 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds worth more than N$700 000 to the health ministry, that will distribute it to eight...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More