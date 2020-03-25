CAN closes its doors during lockdown
25 March 2020 | Local News
While cancer patients should either be admitted to hospital or stay at their home, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been forced to shut down their office during the mandatory lockdown starting Friday.
“We are a support service and like the rest, we need to follow the law in this regard,” CAN CEO Rolf Hansen said. While they are available via email and phone, the head office, the office at the coast and all interim homes will be closed.
CAN believes that President Hage Geingob made the correct decision to take these drastic measures early. “Hopefully we can all return to work in good health and with less uncertainty about the future thereafter.”
In case of emergency please call 081 127 7740 for medical assistance, 081 140 2709 for dispensary services and 081 256 5669 for the Erongo office.