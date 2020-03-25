CAN closes its doors during lockdown

25 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
While cancer patients should either be admitted to hospital or stay at their home, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been forced to shut down their office during the mandatory lockdown starting Friday.
“We are a support service and like the rest, we need to follow the law in this regard,” CAN CEO Rolf Hansen said. While they are available via email and phone, the head office, the office at the coast and all interim homes will be closed.
CAN believes that President Hage Geingob made the correct decision to take these drastic measures early. “Hopefully we can all return to work in good health and with less uncertainty about the future thereafter.”
In case of emergency please call 081 127 7740 for medical assistance, 081 140 2709 for dispensary services and 081 256 5669 for the Erongo office.

Similar News

 

Ma dankbaar ná lughawe drama

19 minutes ago | Local News

Yolanda Nel - Een ma is dankbaar dat haar seun weer by die huis is ná hy een van sowat 150 Namibiërs is wat gister...

15 tons of e-waste recycled in Nam

2 days ago - 23 March 2020 | Local News

NamiGreen and MultiChoice Zambia made history when a truck full of e-waste arrived in Windhoek from Zambia earlier this month.The two companies started discussions to...

RITMA kry watertenk terug

6 days ago - 20 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] Rehoboth Onafhanklike Bestuursraadvereniging (RITMA) kan vanmiddag hul watertenk terugkry ná dit verlede week deur die Reohobth dorpsraad (RTC) in ’n informele nedersetting...

Waterkwessie op Reho duur voort

1 week ago - 18 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] van Rehoboth is bekommerd oor ’n tekort aan water vir talle huishoudings in die informele nedersettings. Dit volg na die Rehoboth Onafhanklike...

Goodie bags for mommies

1 week ago - 17 March 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Forty-six moms that recently gave birth in the Katutura State Hospital were surprised with a fully packed maternity bag on Sunday.The bags...

Toll-free number for Corona incidences

1 week ago - 16 March 2020 | Local News

The Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has approved the toll-free number 0800 100 100 for the reporting of Coronavirus related incidences to be connected...

Toll-free number for Corona incidences

1 week ago - 16 March 2020 | Local News

The Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has approved the toll-free number 0800 100 100 for the reporting of Coronavirus related incidences to be connected...

Atleet teleurgesteld met maraton kanselasie

1 week ago - 16 March 2020 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Na maande se voorbereiding, is Japie Greyvenstein teleurgesteld met die afstel van die Two Oceans maraton wat in April in Kaapstad moes plaasvind.“Dit...

Help clean up Reho tomorrow

1 week ago - 12 March 2020 | Local News

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) will hold a clean-up action on Friday and has urged residents to also clean their surroundings then.The clean-up campaign will...

RTC reacts to water tank saga

2 weeks ago - 12 March 2020 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) came under fire this week after removing of a water tank that was placed in an informal...

Latest News

Join Future Females online

1 hour ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] lockdown looming over Namibians, Future Females decided to host their event online.Interested parties can join in tonight’s event from 18:30 to 20:00....

Register to reconnect water –...

19 hours ago | Disasters

The City of Windhoek announced that during the lockdown in the capital, clients whose water accounts were disconnected due to non-payment will be reconnected for...

Air Nam shuts down temporarily

19 hours ago | Transport

Air Namibia announced the temporary suspension of all flights, including domestic and regional flights, effective 27 March until 20 April 2020. Long haul flights (international)...

When the gods are lazy

20 hours ago | Environment

The gods must be crazy is a film from the 1980s in which the world was introduced to the Ju'/Hoansi San living happily in the...

Fill up and earn

21 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia Fleet Services launched a Commercial Card campaign in collaboration with Engen Namibia.Commercial Card holders can now fill up at any Engen and increase...

CAN closes its doors during...

23 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] cancer patients should either be admitted to hospital or stay at their home, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) has been forced...

Mid-term break extended

1 day - 25 March 2020 | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) has extended its mid-term break following the announcement that more cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in...

NamiGreen and Container World takes...

1 day - 25 March 2020 | Business

In an effort to increase electronic waste collection rates, NamiGreen E-waste has partnered with the leading container storage company in Africa."As part of Container Worlds...

A win-win for N?a Jaqna...

1 day - 25 March 2020 | Environment

As the custodians of local wildlife, N≠a Jaqna conservancy takes its job very seriously and believes that it creates a win-win situation by creating employment...

Load More