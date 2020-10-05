CAN concert goes online

05 October 2020 | Events

The Cancer Association of Namibia on Saturday hosted their first “Living Hope Online Music Extravaganza” that replaced the annual Hats and Roses gala breakfast for women due to current Covid-19 regulations. A donation of N$70 000 by Alexander Forbes Financial Services enabled CAN to host the online event and help sustain the women’s health community clinics. The show can be viewed complimentary on CAN’s YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook page. Cancer Association of Namibia thank all project partners, sponsors and especially the artists for their unwavering support. Pictured are the all-Namibian line-up who performed to the benefit of CAN on Saturday morning.

