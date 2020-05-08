CAN donates to paediatric oncology ward

Sr Desiree Awases (front, from Windhoek Central Hospital) receiving the donation from CAN team: Rolf Hansen (CEO), Estelle Viljoen (Dep CEO), Sr Aina Nghitongo (Head of Medical) and Barseba Tjiposa (CHICA Interim Home Matron)

While the battle on Covid-19 continues, the war on Cancer has never ended.

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) on Friday reaffirmed its fight against childhood cancer by extending support to the Ministry of Health and Social Services’ paediatric oncology treatment department for the new financial year.

A donation of nappies, paediatric formula milk, food supplements and hydration medication to the value of N$10 000 was handed over at the occasion.

In addition to ongoing donations to the hospital as needs arise, the CHICA Interim Home also provides free accommodation, meals and transportation to childhood cancer patients accompanied by a parent or guardian while receiving treatment in Windhoek.

Through the CHICA Fund, financial assistance in excess of N$250 000 is annually extended to help children who are on active cancer treatment.

CAN thanks the Namibian community for supporting their initiatives, as this allows them to positively impact the lives of brave, young cancer fighters.

Members of the public interested to join this support programme can make donations of nappies or formula milk at the CAN head office in Windhoek at 061 237740 or regional branch in Swakopmund on 064 461271.



