CAN heads to Garden Town

15 March 2022 | Social Issues

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is heading to Okahandja on Thursday (17 March) in the next leg of their national outreach programme for the year, where they will be doing breast, cervical and prostate cancer screening.
The screenings will take place at the Okahandja state hospital in town from 08:00 to 12:00.
The association askes that women bring their own robe/gown/cloth wrap and Namibian ID. The first 100 ladies will be screened for breast and cervical cancers. Men (40+ years only) are asked to bring their Namibian ID. The first 50 men will receive a Rapid PSA Test (prick on the finger) for prostate cancer screening.
The screenings are free of charge, with costs covered by CAN, with the support of the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project.
For more information, contact CAN’s medical assistant Sonia Kaseraera at 061 237740 or [email protected]

