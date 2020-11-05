CAN hosts home-based caregivers course
05 November 2020 | Society
The training takes place from 1 to 3 December.
Home-based cancer care can be defined as any form of assistance provided to a sick person directly in the home by family, friends and members of the local community, cooperating with the advice and support from the trained health workers.
The qualities of a good caregiver are patience, compassion, attentiveness, dependability and trustworthiness.
Institutionalised palliative care is not readily accessible to Namibians without medical insurance and CAN prides itself in capacitating families who have a member facing terminal cancer diagnosis to provide home-based care to their loved ones.
The three-day full-day course is facilitated by Sr. M Katjire at the CAN head office in the capital. Take note that this is entry level (not CPD-accredited) capacity building training.
To apply, submit your CV/motivation and background to confirm experience in caregiving (or why you are interested to join this session) to [email protected] by 15 November 2020.
Only successful candidates will be contacted.