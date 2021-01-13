CAN kicks off outreaches
13 January 2021 | Society
“We cannot allow another year of Covid-19 to keep us from our mission to fight cancer in Namibia,” says CAN CEO Rolf Hansen. “We lost an entire year of outreaches and clinics in rural Namibia. Therefore, we ask and expect Namibians to comply with regulations in place to keep all safe and healthy at our outreach clinics during the pandemic. In spite of restrictions, we urge women to go for cancer screenings and report any irregularities. Breast and cervical cancer diagnoses and deaths are still a serious and very costly threat – we MUST continue to fight cancer in Namibia!”
Clinics take place as follows:
• Thursday, 14 January @ CAN Medical Centre Windhoek (90 John Meinert Street). Book: MJ at 061 237 740.
• Wednesday, 20 January @ CAN Erongo Centre Swakopmund (3C Ferdinand Stich Street). Book: 064 461 271.
• Thursday, 21 January @ Kuisebmund and Narraville. Book: 064 461 271.
• 25 – 29 January: Hardap region, visiting Rehoboth, Stampriet, Aranos, Mariental, Kalkrand.
• 2 – 4 February: Omahake region.
• The remainder of February will be focused on Zambezi and Kavango regions.
Further regional visits will be announced in due course. For more information and updates, visit CAN’s Facebook page or contact Sr. Aina Nghitongo, Head of Medical at [email protected] or 061 237 740.