CAN recommences with screening services

05 May 2020 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) is happy to announce the recommencement of cancer screening services
Cervical screenings and clinical breast examinations will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday morning between 08:00 to 12:00. Women should not be pregnant and 7 days after their menstrual cycle. Wearing a face mask is compulsory. Costs for the test is N$70 and patients should bring their Namibian identification document, night gown and towel for the medical procedure. With strict hygiene measures in place, only 10 ladies an hour will be accommodated. Booking is essential.
Men over the age of 40 can test for prostate cancer with a PSA blood test on Friday mornings between 08:00 and 10:00. Costs are N$70 and patients should bring their Namibian identification document. Booking is essential.
House Acacia Interim Home and CHICA Interim Home for Children opens under strict hygienic protocols. Cancer patients needing accommodation while receiving treatment in Windhoek to contact 061 237740 or 061 178054. For further information contact Sr Aina at 081 127 7740 or Martha at 081 140 2709.

