CAN reopens interim homes
11 January 2021 | Social Issues
Following a short break in December, the association announced that their Chica Interim Home for childhood cancer patients and House Acacia for adult cancer patients are now open to receive patients again.
According to CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen, the Chica Interim Home is open to any Namibian childhood cancer patient and one accompanying parent or caregiver from outside Windhoek, who needs to come for treatment in the capital. “They are accommodated for free at our home while undergoing treatment, although medical requirements apply.”
For adult cancer patients, House Acacia provides a home away from home for cancer patients from outside the capital and who need to come for treatment or follow-ups. They are accommodated at a nominal fee of N$150 per day, which includes accommodation, three meals and transportation during the treatment process.
Hansen added that patients that are not financially able, are encouraged to apply for Accommodation Assistance through CAN’s Patient Financial Assistance Programme (PFAP), although medical requirements also apply.
“Our PFAP is now accepting new applications for the next support cycle,” Hansen said, “and families needing support are encouraged to engage with our Patient Navigators team at [email protected] or [email protected] or 061 237 740.”