CAN says thank you

Arrange for patient support now

30 November 2020 | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) officially wraps up its annual schedule this week.
“Many important annual events and programmes could not take place this year due to Covid-19. This placed tremendous strain on our resources and the annual budget had to managed on a day-to-day basis,” said CAN CEO Rolf Hansen.
Despite the challenges, the CAN board of directors, management and employees maintained weekly meetings to execute the organisational strategic objectives and ensure sustainability and deliverables remain on course.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to all who have supported our efforts to impact the lives of Namibians fighting cancer. Your support has enabled us to execute our mandate, despite the harsh challenges 2020 has posed,” Hansen said.
“Patient support remains pivotal and today we have again approved financial assistance to 248 Namibian cancer patients totalling N$539 800. These are cancer patients who applied for our Patient Financial Assistance Programme (PFAP) in November,” Hansen said.
Between February and November, CAN spent N$1 549 736 in support of cancer patients in need. This brings the total support extended to date to N$2 089 536.
The aid is provided to vulnerable cancer patients who meet board-approved guidelines, who are struggling to make treatment co-payments, are in need of food and nutritional supplements and/or buy-out of medication that is not available through the state.
In addition, CAN will be providing transport for 124 cancer patients over the festive period to ensure their treatment continues. The CAN interim homes continue to provide accommodation services until 16 December 2020, with only a short interruption over Christmas as the organisation goes into its’ annual recess.
CAN will be in recess from Friday, 18 December 2020 and reopens on Wednesday, 6 January 2021.
All patients in need of supplementary products, aids and stoma care are invited to contact our dispensary team at [email protected] or 061 237 740 to make the necessary arrangements for access to supplies during the festive period.

