CAN up and running again

The Cancer Association of Namibia announced that their essential services permit has been issued and that they are once again ready to continue assisting cancer patients with urgent medical needs.

This can be done by contacting their emergency numbers to place orders for essential products (adult diapers, stoma care, nutritional supplements).

“Our head office will be open for the public on Tuesday and Thursday from 09:00 to 11:00 for collections, and strict safety conditions remain in place,” says chief executive Rolf Hansen. “We also continue dispatching to patients in other regions of the country.”

However, the clinic remains closed, with cancer screening and treatment (for cervical cancer) resuming immediately after lockdown is lifted. Once again, strict safety conditions will be enforced.

“Our interim homes will reopen on 5 May 2020 where strict safety and hygiene protocols will be again be implemented,” he says.

The Patient Financial Assistance fund for cancer patients is currently being processed and will be extended on 30 April 2020 as usual.

“We thank everyone that made a donation to the CAN fund, enabling us to continue assisting cancer patients. We also thank the community who have been diligently following the lockdown procedures and look forward to actively continue cancer as from 5 May 2020,” Hansen says.

For further information, contact the CAN Head Office at 061 237 740. For emergencies, call 081 127 7740 (medical), 081 140 2709 (dispensary), 081 141 7082 (projects) or 081 256 5660 (Erongo).

