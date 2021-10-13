Cancer apple project goes digital

Rolf Hansen of the Cancer Association and Baronice Hans of Bank Windhoek celebrate the 21st edition of the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project.

A revamped and digitalised 2021 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project launched in Windhoek today.

Since its inception in 2000, the project has become one of Namibia’s major fundraising initiatives, collecting N$30.5 million for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) to assist the organisation in fighting the disease.

Themed “Celebrating 21 Years of Hope”, the project commemorates its anniversary with the introduction of an e-Apple Platform, offering contributors the option to purchase physical or virtual apples and apple juice. The cost for apples remains N$5, the apple juice at N$8, and the virtual apples starts at N$5, and all proceeds from the sale of physical apples, juices, and virtual apples will be donated to the CAN in March of 2022.

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, said the bank is proud to launch the e-Apple Platform. “With the introduction of the new e-Apple Platform, we are excited to kick-start the Cancer Apple project. At this juncture, we urge the public to support the project; it has and will continue to save lives,” she said.

The e-Apple Platform is a web-based application that allows individuals and organisations to support the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project from anywhere in the world. “It is accessible throughout the year. Individuals and organisations will be able to purchase on the e-Apple Platform using their debit or credit card. They have the option of selecting a preferred branch nationwide, from which they can collect their physical apples or juice,” said Hans.



Cancer burden

CAN’s chief executive Rolf Hansen, said “for 21 years, the project has been part of nearly two generations of school goers, a project known by almost every Namibian. A project that has screened, aided, supported, and saved so many lives,” said Hansen.

Hansen shared that Namibia faces an ever-increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, and rare diseases. “In 2019 we saw the annual average of 3 780 new cancer cases duplicate from the previous year. In the last five years, Namibia's reality was a ‘back-to-back’ steady increase of an estimated 7% per year. Currently, more than 54% of all Namibian cancers are reported in women. Childhood cancers also increase every year.”

CAN uses funds raised through this project for its annual outreach programmes and pro-bono cancer screening across all 14 regions countrywide.



New look

The 2021 Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project comes with a brand new logo to signal the project's progression towards a more digital future. The project’s key activities will include branch/department, school, the internal entrepreneurial challenge, ordering, and donations towards the Project via the eApple Platform.

This year’s project partners are Namibia Fresh Produce and Food Lovers Market (source apples from South Africa); NamPost Couriers and FP du Toit Transport (free of charge distribution); PricewaterhouseCoopers (auditing school competitions results at no cost); Safari Hotels (hosting functions and accommodation for representatives from the winning schools outside Windhoek at no cost); PayToday Namibia and GiveToday (public and non-Bank Windhoek customers to donate funds); Solitaire Press (printing project materials at a lower cost; NBC Radio (spreading awareness messages in all local languages at no cost); Maerua SuperSpar (stationery vouchers to the winning schools); Jaylo Production (sound equipment for the project launch and funds handover events free of charge); and the Namibian Newspaper (print media coverage).

