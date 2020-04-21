Capital OKs reopening of food markets

21 April 2020 | Business

The City of Windhoek announced that informal traders and vendors selling food will be allowed to operate as from tomorrow (Wednesday 22 April 2020), as long as they adhere to precautionary measures.
The City of Windhoek (CoW) said that lockdown regulations published in the Government Gazette that banned all activities at informal markets has been revised and that such markets would now be allowed to re-open for business.
It says that these measures had a serious negative impact on informal traders, especially producers and vendors of fresh food, and the producers risk a great loss if they do not sell on time. “Moreover, food is listed as essential goods and a large section of the population depends on informal trading and markets as the main avenue for them to either sell or source essential produce or products, which in turn are their main source of income and survival,” reads a statement by the CoW.
The CoW recommends that regional councils, local authorities and traditional authorities allow such markets to re-open and to make sure that only authorised products are being sold. This includes fresh vegetables and fruits, raw meat, dried food, dairy products, poultry products, cereals and flour products as well as cooked food that should be prepared at home.
“There should be available clean water, sanitisers and hygiene in facilities like toilets should be kept with soap. Social distancing must be strictly enforced between traders and customers,” the statement adds.
The CoW said that markets will be allowed to operate between 08:00 to 17:00.

