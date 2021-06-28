Career success positioning is vital

28 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the fourth industrial revolution. These days, because career paths are rapidly evolving, securing and maintaining a job requires more effort, planning, and monitoring than ever before.
Employees need to take control of their career projection for success.
As new career paths emerge, traditional ones are fast disappearing and the candidate pool continues to grow as more entrants are produced from the educational and vocational sectors. However, mainly due to the devastating impact of Covid-19 across all sectors, jobs are few.
Successful career management is a delicate balance of various activities. It involves self-knowledge, creating and maintaining a visible personal brand, and having a sponsor – an influential senior co-worker.
A sponsor can guide and influence an employee's career progression through the maze and politics of advancement, learning and development, and building a supportive network of individuals invested in the employees’ success.
Self-knowledge requires a profound reflection on answering the question of ‘who you are’. Identity forms the foundation on which everything rests. It gives insight into a person’s values, interests, purpose, principles, and competencies, and potential skills they need to acquire to position themselves for the next role.
To succeed, an employee needs to take inventory of their current competencies and skills, as an entrepreneur would of their products and services, and compare it to where they envision themselves. They should understand their purpose and the intangible reasons behind why they are in a particular position.
Once they are aware of their purpose, competencies, skills, and career goals, the ability to market themselves, is essential to their success.

Controlling the narrative
Personal branding is how an individual is perceived and experienced by others in the workplace and beyond. It constitutes the stories told about them by others. They can control the narrative by being consistent, authentic, and focused. Consistency in delivering on the assigned tasks at work; being genuine and authentic also builds trust and communicates a trustworthy and dependable individual. Because impressions are long-lasting, employees must make themselves memorable and be positive-minded in their engagements.
Working in a company that shares an employee's values helps tremendously fast track their career success as it recognises and affirms their actions and behaviours.
As mentioned above, building a supportive network of individuals within and outside the organisation allows employees to lean into positions they aspire to because their network amplifies their image.
To this effect, employees should cultivate and nurture relationships with their peers, managers, and subordinates. It is also crucial that they find a sponsor who will give them a value-added advantage. They should remain consistent and commit to their success goals wholeheartedly. Most importantly, they should be visionary and not be fearful of trying new things and taking risks. It is their career, and positioning it well is vital.
*Agnes Yeboah is a Business Partner in Bank Windhoek’s Human Resources department.

Similar News

 

The fragility of life has a direct impact on...

29th of June 13:19 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerRecently I took the plunge and wrote about a topic that isn’t often unpacked: Mental health.It was a daunting thing to do,...

The impact of Covid-19 is not gender impartial

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ruusa NandagoThe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy has laid bare the many inequalities that exist in our societies.The United Nations...

The high cost of being poor

6 days ago - 23 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerPoor people can experience many different forms of deprivation at the same time, such as poor health, a lack of education,...

Expecting the unexpected

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr David EmvulaPregnancy is a special period full of joy and anticipation. Unfortunately, for many expectant mothers, the Covid-19 pandemic has clouded this...

Understanding livestock licks and feed supplementation

1 week ago - 21 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaLivestock farming has become more costly, and one of the costliest undertakings is livestock feed and lick supplementation.Some of the predisposing factors...

Are you being overcharged?

1 week ago - 18 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marvin DanielsIt’s been more than a year since Namibia reported its first confirmed Covid-19 positive case in March 2020. Since then, the pandemic...

Mental wellbeing suits us all

2 weeks ago - 14 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerMental health is a subject which we are only starting to scratch the surface of in Namibia and it is not talked...

Renewable energy imperative for Namibia’s future

2 weeks ago - 14 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Llewellyn le HanéThe United Nations has identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals that we as humanity should be trying to achieve. All are noble,...

Wearing your health on your sleeve

2 weeks ago - 08 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelIn previous articles the topic of e-health has come up and specifically how it can help us in our present challenging conditions.With...

Tutorial: You and the GIPF

3 weeks ago - 08 June 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Amos KambondeThe Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is a defined pension fund that provides guaranteed pension benefits to its members. This means that...

Latest News

Health: Vaccines on the way

8 minutes ago | Health

The health ministry’s executive director Ben Nangombe said Namibia is expecting 290 800 Covid-19 vaccine doses from different suppliers by end of July.In a media...

Outpatient services suspended

19 minutes ago | Health

Katutura State Hospital has suspended outpatient services effective as from today (29 June) until further notice. In a statement issued by the hospital’s medical superintendent,...

MSMEs: Key to an inclusive...

26 minutes ago | Economics

The United Nations General Assembly in 2017 declared 27 June as the day Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) are celebrated around the world.Most people...

Things to avoid when selling...

37 minutes ago | Life Style

When it comes to placing a home on the market, avoiding costly mistakes is crucial as this can have a massive impact on a seller’s...

Crop diseases and their control...

43 minutes ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

New empowerment initiative for local...

23 hours ago | Business

Local furniture retailer Nictus has embarked on an empowerment programme that supports small local entrepreneurs with capital to fund their operations in addition to their...

Travel permits only available here

23 hours ago | Transport

The health ministry has urged members of the public to visit authorised offices for issuing of travel permits in and out of Windhoek, Okahandja and...

Residents fume over fuel station

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

Residents of Greenwell Matongo in Windhoek are up in arms over the construction of a fuel station in the residential area as they fear it...

Career success positioning is vital

23 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Agnes Yeboah The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the fourth industrial revolution. These days, because career paths are rapidly evolving, securing and maintaining a...

Load More