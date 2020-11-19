Caretaker to tackle Satansloch issues

/Khomanin occupying land ‘illegally’

19 November 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
After 19 years that the Commonage Farm no. 3 (Satansloch) could not be leased due to illegal
settlers on the farm, the City of Windhoek (CoW) is now looking at other ways to keep the settlers at
bay.
A site visit was done on the 8 000ha farm on 5 October.
According to council documents, the farm is inhabited by indigenous communities, referred to as the
/Khomanin. “The farm has about 200 families that reside there and practice subsistence farming,”
the documents reads.
In 2011, the CoW tried to secure an eviction order against the illegal occupants, with the exception
of nine households. Before the court order was obtained, the then chief Josephat Gawanab held a
meeting with former Windhoek mayor Ellaine Trepper. Although council instituted a legal eviction
proceeding, it never took place due to the sensitivity of the matter.
In May this year, the City was informed that there is ongoing development on the farm and that the
community was not informed. “The community representative alleged that the current chief is
allocating land that belongs to the City,” the document states.
Council recommends that a farm caretaker be appointed until the farm is developed or allocated on
lease. No plans are currently in place for any development on the farm.
It is also recommended that the continued illegal occupation be escalated to the regional and
national government to find a lasting solution before activating or seeking further eviction.
The /Khomanin traditional authority should also be notified to cease issuance of grazing rights or any
other rights on the farm or any other portion within the Windhoek municipal area.

