Caring for pets during quarantine

Although experts from the World Health Organisation, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and elsewhere agree that cats and dogs are not at risk of getting Covid-19 nor transmitting it to humans, PETA shares information about the best ways to keep animal companions and their guardians safe and healthy during this unprecedented outbreak.

• Never put face masks on animals, as they can cause breathing difficulties.

• Allow animals to move about your home normally—don't cage or crate them.

• People who are sick or under medical attention for Covid-19 should avoid close contact with animals and have another member of their household care for animals so as not to get the virus on their fur. The coronavirus can be left on animals’ fur, just as it can remain on a doorknob, a handrail, another human hand, or any other surface that an infected person has touched.

• Don't stockpile unnecessarily as this could result in shortages for others, but do plan ahead and ensure that you have adequate food and medicine, if needed, for your companion animals (approximately two to three weeks’ worth).

• Assist neighbours who may not be able to shop for their companion animals and donate companion-animal food to food banks.

“Our dogs and cats rely on us to take care of them year round and especially during times of crisis,” says PETA’s Jason Baker. “PETA is asking everyone to ensure that their animals are still getting healthy food, plenty of exercise, and lots of love.” – ANA

