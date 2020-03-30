Caring for pets during quarantine

30 March 2020 | Life Style

Although experts from the World Health Organisation, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and elsewhere agree that cats and dogs are not at risk of getting Covid-19 nor transmitting it to humans, PETA shares information about the best ways to keep animal companions and their guardians safe and healthy during this unprecedented outbreak.
• Never put face masks on animals, as they can cause breathing difficulties.
• Allow animals to move about your home normally—don't cage or crate them.
• People who are sick or under medical attention for Covid-19 should avoid close contact with animals and have another member of their household care for animals so as not to get the virus on their fur. The coronavirus can be left on animals’ fur, just as it can remain on a doorknob, a handrail, another human hand, or any other surface that an infected person has touched.
• Don't stockpile unnecessarily as this could result in shortages for others, but do plan ahead and ensure that you have adequate food and medicine, if needed, for your companion animals (approximately two to three weeks’ worth).
• Assist neighbours who may not be able to shop for their companion animals and donate companion-animal food to food banks.
“Our dogs and cats rely on us to take care of them year round and especially during times of crisis,” says PETA’s Jason Baker. “PETA is asking everyone to ensure that their animals are still getting healthy food, plenty of exercise, and lots of love.” – ANA

Similar News

 

Gatherings down to 10

3 days ago - 27 March 2020 | Life Style

National Coordinating Committee Chairperson for the COVID-19 outbreak, Dr Bernard Haufiku, said government has reduced the number of people allowed in public gatherings to 10...

Keeping safe in and around the house

3 weeks ago - 10 March 2020 | Life Style

Due to the unpredictable nature of home accidents, homeowners should ensure that they have all the necessary safety precautions in place to be able to...

Hanteer jou ‘bestuurder uit die hel’ só

1 month - 24 February 2020 | Life Style

Kaapstad • Dr Alec BassonOm ’n bestuurder uit die bose te hê, kan baie mense se droomwerk in ’n nagmerrie laat ontaard.Ter wille van oorlewing,...

Use grey water to maintain your garden

1 month - 24 February 2020 | Life Style

The increase in droughts across Southern Africa has resulted in an urgent call for everyone to become waterwise and find alternative water sources.Homeowners who have...

Sibs sharing? Here’s how

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Life Style

Especially in today’s economy, it is not always affordable to own a home with a bedroom for each of your children.According to Adrian Goslett of...

Spot on!

1 month - 10 February 2020 | Life Style

This year will have homeowners green with envy by the predictions of major paint brands who have chosen a shade of emerald green as their...

Travelling, teaching and taking on the world

1 month - 05 February 2020 | Life Style

Yolanda Nel This Windhoek woman is making her own rules, grabbing every opportunity and nothing stands in her way.Fenny Nakanyete is many things: A lecturer,...

Move over plastic!

1 month - 03 February 2020 | Life Style

Yolanda Nel Putting together their sewing skills, a couple of women are making a change – not only to minimize plastic bags in the country,...

Gardening the water-wise way

1 month - 03 February 2020 | Life Style

In spite of some rain, Namibia’s dams are still empty. Thus creating a water-wise garden is essential. Moreover, saving water is crucial for the preservation...

Helping you to help yourself

2 months ago - 28 January 2020 | Life Style

Julienne van RooyenWith every word he speaks, Jan Grobler’s positive energy rubs off onto the next person. Jan’s story is one that most of...

Latest News

CoW approves N$8.9 million for...

32 minutes ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] of Windhoek (CoW) chief executive Robert Kahimise announced that N$8.9 million has been approved to mitigate the risks associated with the Coronavirus...

Make double sure before you...

1 hour ago | Local News

Foreign nationals who wish to leave Namibia, may do so but will not be allowed re-enter if they are denied entry into countries of their...

Health facilities remain open

1 hour ago | Health

The Katutura State Hospital and other health facilities will continue to operate as usual, the Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services,...

Digital transformation in a time...

2 hours ago | Business

Like the rest of the world, Namibia is in the grips of something that no-one has ever experienced before – an almost global ‘social-isolation’ and...

Local bank announces repayment holidays

3 hours ago | Banking

“We are extending relief in the form of capital and interest repayment holidays for up to six months until 30 September 2020 to all our...

Bank waives app fees

3 hours ago | Banking

As of 1 April and until 30 June 2020, FNB will be making all transactions done on the FNB App completely free.This discount was announced...

BAN explains payment relief

18 hours ago | Banking

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) has provided further clarity to customers on the case-by-case funding relief which is handled according to each bank’s respective...

WACS undersea cable damaged again

18 hours ago | Technology

Swakopmund • [email protected] undersea West Africa Cable System (WACS) which connects Namibia with Europe, has been damaged again.The cable was disconnected shortly before midnight on...

Business unusual

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Horst SimonWe always want things to go back to normal quickly, but what most of us have probably not realised yet is that...

Load More