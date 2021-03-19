Cars for HTS practicals

19 March 2021 | Education

The Technical High School (HTS) in the capital earlier this week received 13 vehicles to be used for practical teaching and assessment of motor mechanics.
Of the 13 vehicles, five were donated by the Ministry of Works and Transport in 2020, while eight were recently donated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.
HTS is one of a few schools in the country to offer pre-vocational or vocational subjects and to start with the implementation of the basic education's reformed curriculum, which includes changes to the basic education structure and the introduction of technical subjects and pre-vocational skills courses.
The school currently offers electricity and electronics, motor mechanics, metalwork, welding, bricklaying, plastering, plumbing and pipefitting.

Technical education
Speaking at the handover, Khomas acting director of education, arts and culture, Paul Lewin, said it remains a priority of the Khomas Directorate of Education to introduce the technical curriculum at more schools in the future to allow for more learners to benefit by acquiring practical skills.
Furthermore, Lewin appealed to Namibians to support the implementation of the revised curriculum, irrespective of the current challenges, stating that it is necessary for learners to obtain knowledge, skills, values and attitudes they need in real life to further their studies and live a meaningful life in a democratic society.
On his part, Director of Centralised Support Services at Ministry of Works and Transport, Sem Kadhikwa, said the ministry is delighted to be associated with HTS in transferring the five vehicles to be used by the school for practical teaching and assessment in motor mechanics.
“As we all know education is the greatest equaliser and practice makes perfect. We as a ministry responsible for transport, we are certain the vehicles transferred will be put to good use in imparting practical training and assessment to HTS motor mechanics students,” Kadhikwa said, adding that the donations show commitment by the ministry in ensuring that the school produces well-trained and competent motor mechanics ready for the Namibian market.
Kadhikwa also appealed to the school’s management to safeguard the vehicles as they are State assets. – Nampa

