Cars need speed control devices – NUDO

28 February 2020 | Motors

Acting secretary general of the National Unity Democratic Organisation (NUDO) Youth League, Veparura Kandirikirira wants speed limiting and emergency braking technologies fitted in all cars to ensure that vehicles do not exceed a speed of 120km/per hour.
During a media briefing in Windhoek on Thursday, Kandirikirira said Namibia should follow the example of the European Union, which recently announced plans to introduce speed limits and emergency braking technologies in all new car models, starting from 2022 in order to improve road safety.
Kandirikirira also suggested that a scheme should be implemented to allow roads to have three lanes consisting of two lanes of traffic in one direction and a single row in the oncoming direction at certain intervals. “Let us find amicable solutions that are able to reduce road fatalities,” he said.
The acting SG said such roads should not only be built from scratch as new ones, saying that existing roads can be transformed in this way. “This should apply to roads such as the ones between Otavi to Otjiwarongo to Okahandja and Windhoek to Rehoboth where accidents happen more often,” he added.
He said that if a driver speeds, the passenger should tell the driver to slow down and if he doesn’t comply, the passenger should refuse to continue the journey with the driver. – Nampa

