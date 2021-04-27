CAs ready for the real world

27 April 2021 | Education

Thirty-seven candidates successfully cleared the final hurdle to becoming fully-fledged Chartered Accountants in Namibia last week. They constituted 38% of candidates enrolled to write the localised Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) examination, written on 17 December 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 regulations, candidates obtained their results via email or opted to collect their results envelopes at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Namibia (ICAN) head offices. The candidates also received sponsored gifts from Capricorn Group.
While the results reflect a decline in the pass rate, which stands at 51% for the 2019 December APC cohort, ICAN says it demonstrates the high professional standards required from prospective Chartered Accountants (CAs in Namibia) to qualify.
“ICAN's commitment to its members and the public is that the CA (NAM) designation is of the highest standard of excellence, able to meet the demands of the future market, driven by the skills of the 21st century,” said ICAN President, Arne Stier, in a letter to all candidates.

Transformation initiatives
Stier highlighted ICAN’s pride in its transformation initiatives which are bearing fruit, translating into more African and female candidates sitting the APC. These initiatives ensure that there is a constant flow of suitably qualified accounting professionals who are representative of the country's demographics into the Namibian economy: 73% of the candidates who wrote the December 2020 APC are previously disadvantaged, of which 51% are previously disadvantaged females.
Stier congratulated Waylon Wentzel, who earned a place on ICAN’s prestigious APC Honours Roll. The roll consists of candidates who demonstrate exceptional performance and show the greatest insight into the way they complete the APC.
ICAN is Namibia’s pre-eminent accountancy body with over 700 full CA members.

