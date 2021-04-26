Cash for kiddies’ cancer ward

26 April 2021 | Society

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated N$75 000 to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), which will go towards the renovations project of the 8th Floor Children’s Paediatric Oncology Ward, at Windhoek Central Hospital.
NBL’s contribution towards this project, managed by CAN, will assist with the improvement of the existing infrastructure of Ward 8 to ensure childhood cancer patients have a warm, safe and supportive medical environment.
NBL managing director Marco Wenk expressed his gratitude to be involved in the project, saying: “On behalf of NBL, it is an honour to maintain our partnership with CAN and contribute to the vital work they do for those affected by cancer. This donation is specially dedicated to the ward’s young cancer fighters and goes towards creating the conditions that will enhance the quality care they receive.”
CAN chief executive Rolf Hansen, shared his appreciation by saying: “We often only think of the disease and the treatment, but forget that the environment where the treatment is provided should also be of such a nature that both mind and spirit can work with the body and medication. That is why a comforting, clean and healthy environment is so important. Through this partnership with NBL, we can create a safe space for the children fighting this terrible disease, making it a little more bearable for them.”

