Cash for star athletes

25 August 2021 | People

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 to Christine Mboma, N$80 000 to Beatrice Masilingi, and N$80 000 their coach Henk Botha.
Erwin Tjipuka, FNB CEO said FNB’s financial contribution was one of the ways the bank wished to celebrate each of their personal journeys and achievements, and to promote Namibia and Namibians in becoming globally competitive.
Tjipuka added that he was confident that the athletes and their coach would bring a new perspective to everyone in Namibia, by showing that the human spirit knows no limits, and will demonstrate the true meaning of sport and the true definition of ability.
“Christine Mboma and Beatrice Msilingi, you are role models for what the world wants to see in today’s sporting heroes. You see obstacles as opportunities, and as a nation and bank, we are very proud of you.”
Coach Henk Botha stars thanked FNB Namibia and said that the bank has always been a supporter of sport in the country. “Without partners like FNB this is almost impossible to do, even helping us to go to Kenya to be part of this world stage event. Thank you very much FNB and hopefully we can continue this journey with FNB for many years to come.”

Similar News

 

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital Executive

3 weeks ago - 03 August 2021 | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Tributes pour in for legendary Ndjavera

1 month - 15 July 2021 | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

1 month - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Families torn apart

1 month - 13 July 2021 | People

While there is hardly a family or community in Namibia that has not been tormented by Covid-19, some families have endured losses multiple times, with...

Video-huldeblyk vir slagoffers

1 month - 05 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Video met gesigte van sowat 250 mense wat net in Junie in Namibië aan Covid-19 oorlede is, kan op YouTube gesien word.Die...

TransNamib CEO takes SARA lead

1 month - 01 July 2021 | People

TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith accepted the nomination to lead the Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board earlier this week, replacing BBR’s MD Thembi Moyo.Smith...

Davids aiming for the stars

1 month - 30 June 2021 | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

WE mourns the passing of our friend and colleague

2 months ago - 21 June 2021 | People

Along with our sister publication from the coastal region, Erongo 24/7, we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Nicoleen Coetzee (47) who passed...

Tributes pour in for man who named Namibia

2 months ago - 20 June 2021 | People

Windhoek • Edward Mumbuu JnrNamibia mourns one of its greatest sons, Mburumba Kerina (William Eric Getzen), who died at the age of 89 years old...

Meet Michael !Goreseb – NWR’s resident snake handler

2 months ago - 09 June 2021 | People

The mere mention of the word snake sends chills up some people's spines, but Micheal !Goreseb, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) snake handler, finds them fascinating.Having...

Latest News

Cash for star athletes

25th of August 10:11 | People

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 to Christine Mboma, N$80 000 to Beatrice Masilingi, and N$80 000 their coach Henk Botha. Erwin Tjipuka, FNB CEO...

Stay vigilant, stay financially safe

25th of August 10:05 | Banking

As we move towards the last quarter of the year, there is usually an increased trend in fraudulent activities.Fraudsters have become more sophisticated in their...

‘We can’t keep writing off...

20 hours ago | Society

City of Windhoek (CoW) acting chief executive officer George Mayumbelo said the City's policy on writing off the debt for pensioners and vulnerable people needs...

’n Eerlike bakkie

20 hours ago | Motors

Isuzu Suid-Afrika sal die lankverwagte nuwe Isuzu in 2022 plaaslik bekendstel, maar intussen verkoop die effe goedkoper X-Rider modelle fluks.Ons het onlangs ’n pragtige bloedrooi...

Scores head to big city...

23 hours ago | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek’s (CoW) acting chief executive George Mayumbelo said the City cannot control the influx of about 10 000 people who move to...

Man allegedly forced to jump...

1 day - 23 August 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] and the victim of an alleged police assault that left Kenneth Oscar “Barney” Gariseb with serious head trauma have offered different versions...

Nampol aces tennis league

1 day - 23 August 2021 | Sports

The NTA league wrapped up the past weekend with excellent games and celebrations.The men's first league final was a nail biter between CTC, under the...

A new entrepreneurial beginning

1 day - 23 August 2021 | Business

Following Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) embarking on cost-cutting measures over the last 18 months, a former employee is using her voluntary separation package to start...

Mededingende waardes maak natuurbewaring kompleks

1 day - 23 August 2021 | Environment

Natuurbewaring kan op sy beste uitdagend wees en wanneer jy nog mededingende menslike waardes byvoeg, word die beskerming van veral bedreigde spesies nog meer ingewikkeld....

Load More