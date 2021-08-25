Cash for star athletes

Elzita Beukes (FNB), Christine Mboma, Erwin Tjipuka (FNB CEO), Beatrice Masilingi, and Henk Botha. Photo contributed

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 to Christine Mboma, N$80 000 to Beatrice Masilingi, and N$80 000 their coach Henk Botha.

Erwin Tjipuka, FNB CEO said FNB’s financial contribution was one of the ways the bank wished to celebrate each of their personal journeys and achievements, and to promote Namibia and Namibians in becoming globally competitive.

Tjipuka added that he was confident that the athletes and their coach would bring a new perspective to everyone in Namibia, by showing that the human spirit knows no limits, and will demonstrate the true meaning of sport and the true definition of ability.

“Christine Mboma and Beatrice Msilingi, you are role models for what the world wants to see in today’s sporting heroes. You see obstacles as opportunities, and as a nation and bank, we are very proud of you.”

Coach Henk Botha stars thanked FNB Namibia and said that the bank has always been a supporter of sport in the country. “Without partners like FNB this is almost impossible to do, even helping us to go to Kenya to be part of this world stage event. Thank you very much FNB and hopefully we can continue this journey with FNB for many years to come.”

