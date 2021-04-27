Cash support for SPCA

Pictured FLTR: Simone van Wyk (Olympia Eye and Laser Centre); Birgit Hoffmann (Emoneko); Dr Sulet Gous (Veterinarian at the SPCA Windhoek); and Hanna Rhodin (SPCA Windhoek) at the donation handover. Photo contributed

The Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic sold face masks to clients, with all proceeds dedicated to the SPCA. In this way, N$16 650 was raised over the last six months where after Dr Joffe topped this up to reach N$45 000. Of this N$15 000 is destined for the SPCA in Walvis Bay, while the remaining N$15 000 has gone to the SPCA in Windhoek.

From the Windhoek branch, funds are earmarked for the Dixie Fund / veterinary expenses and will be used to vaccinate and sterilise shelter animals and provide for selected emergency medical treatment. These interventions are crucial in preparing the animals for their future homes and giving them a second chance.

“While Olympia Eye and Laser Clinic is situated in Windhoek, we serve clients from all across Namibia,” said Birgit Hoffmann, General Manager of the various business entities owned by Dr Jonathan Joffe. “It is with this in mind, that we extend our social contributions to towns and regions outside Windhoek, supporting worthy projects in those communities that support us. Thank you to every client who supports the Olympia Eye and Laser Centre, as this makes it possible for us to share more widely.“

National Director of SPCA Namibia-Windhoek, Hanna Rhodin, said: “A big thank you to Olympia Eye and Laser Centre and their customers. Their unwavering support to the SPCA and commitment to animals in need is heart-warming and makes a wonderful difference for the animals in our care.”

Lorraine Maritz, Vice-Chair of SPCA Walvis Bay, said: “The Walvis Bay SPCA is very grateful for this very kind donation. We have seen an increase in the intake of animals as some owners can simply no longer afford to look after their animals and adoptions has decreased (prospective owners cannot afford the adoption fee). This leaves organisations like the SPCA with higher numbers of animals that we need to look after. Donations like these make it possible for us to have more animals sterilized and vaccinated which will bring down the adoption fee for these animals, making it possible for more families to acquire a sterilized and healthy pet.



