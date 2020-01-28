Catch Baxu for free

The well-loved locally produced short movie Baxu and the Giants is screened at the DHPS auditorium on Thursday, 6 February. Best of all – entrance is free!

This short film tells the story of how rhino poaching triggers social change in a village in rural Namibia, seen through the eyes of a 9-year old girl. After this screening, followings a screening tour in February and March elsewhere in Windhoek as well as in various villages in North-West Namibia, ahead of festivals around the globe.

The short film which premiered last September, has since been screened in nine countries and won multiple international awards, including the award for Best Foreign Narrative at the San Francisco Independent Short Film Festival, three Namibian Theatre and Film Awards, two international cinematography awards and two Awards at the Knysna Film Festival.

International festivals where Baxu and the Giants will be screened in the coming two months include the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Toronto Black Film Festival, the Children’s Film Festival Seattle and the RapidLion International Film Festival in South Africa.

All these screenings lead to the global release in mid-March. At this time, the film will not only be available on DVD but also for streaming worldwide via YouTube and Vimeo.

The DHPS screening takes place at 18:30 for 19:00. Although entrance is free, donations in support of the Save the Rhino Trust are welcome!



