CBD says goodbye to old trees
Invader species take their toll
05 May 2021 | Environment
The capital’s central business district will hopefully turn over a new leaf with the planting of saplings in the Zoo Park.
About two months ago, seven old trees in the Zoo Park were felled.
According to municipal spokesperson Harold Akwenye, the trees were planted there more than 20 years ago. “The trees planted in Independence Avenue are Chinese nettle trees (Celtis sinensis). They are fast-growing invader trees that are often planted in parks and large gardens, but are not necessarily the best for a dry country like Namibia. They have a very aggressive deep root system that requires a lot of space and can lift paving that is too close to the tree.
“The current situation is a challenge, because the fish pond in the Zoo Park was damaged by the roots of these trees. The fish pond has been empty and behind barriers for some time,” he said.
According to a shop owner in Independence Avenue, one of the felled trees was dead and had to be removed. “I think the other trees definitely lacked pruning,” he said.
Going green
According to Akwenye, the trees were also alien species and suffered due to the Namibian climate, droughts and their age. “It is the parks department of the municipality’s duty to make Windhoek green and therefore it was decided to replace the trees with indigenous trees.
“Apart from the one dead tree that was observed, the living trees are not doing well either. They looked healthy, but according to our evaluation only the trunk was healthy and the branches had dried out so we decided to remove them. They were sawn off and the stump was treated with a chemical to ensure that the roots were dead to prevent regrowth.”
He said that the municipality would replace the trees with indigenous trees on National Arbour Day, adding that most of the dead trees would be replaced with bushes as part of the city's horticultural beautification project.
According to Akwenye, the remaining stumps will be removed by mid-May and in June fertilization and preparation of the holes for the new trees will begin. “The new trees are still in the city's nursery and will be planted in the spring.”
There is currently no appointed contractor for the maintenance of the Zoo Park. The new contractor is expected to be appointed next month.
“In the meantime, municipal workers are doing the maintenance. Due to limited manpower and other important work in and around the city, they can only work in the Zoo Park once a week.”