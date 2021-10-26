CCF, Veloce racing to save cheetahs

Dan Bailey, CEO Veloce Racing and Jean-Éric Vergne, Formula-E driver, CCF’s new global Ambassador and co-Founder of Veloce with the newly stickered Extreme E vehicle for Veloce Racing. Photo @veloceracingteam

Veloce Racing is disrupting the racing industry, striving to drive change in technology, sport and sustainability, whilst inspiring and educating current and future by partnering with Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Namibia to help save wild cheetahs.

Veloce Racing’s collaboration with the CCF is central to the racing team's mandate to raise awareness and funds to combat the shrinking habitats and populations of the most vulnerable species, including the world’s fastest land mammal. With fewer than 7 500 cheetahs remaining in the wild, Veloce Racing aims to ignite positive change for society and the planet with a commitment to support people and biodiversity in the areas of the world where it has a presence.

Veloce Racing is a British motor racing team founded by Jean-Éric Vergne, Adrian Newey and Rupert Svendsen-Cook that competes in the all-electric off-road racing championship Extreme E and the all-female single-seater racing series W Series; CCF is the longest running project devoted to survival of the species with its main Centre based in Otjiwarongo, the Cheetah Capital of the World.

Cheetahs inhabit just 9% of their former range. They are Africa’s most endangered big cat; its future is threatened by the illegal wildlife trade, human-wildlife conflict and habitat loss. Without action, fragile cheetah populations will disappear altogether, possibly within our lifetimes.

“By partnering with CCF, we hope to raise global awareness of the plight of the cheetah as this iconic species embarks on the biggest race of its life - the race for survival. I am passionate about the cheetah and am so excited to see this important collaboration come to life. To bring together my love of cheetahs and love of racing is a really proud moment. Together we can and will #DriveChange and #SaveTheCheetah,” says Jean-Éric Vergne, CCF’s new global Ambassador and co-Founder of Veloce.

Better known by his initials JEV, Vergne will put the weight of his brand behind the cheetah by posting messages on his social media channels and interacting with followers to inspire them to support CCF’s mission to save the species. JEV will also engage fans about cheetahs at race events, and he will make personal appearances at CCF events when his schedule allows.

“CCF is incredibly proud to be partnering with Veloce Racing,” says Dr Laurie Marker, CCF’s Founder and Executive Director. “We could not think of a more fitting partnership to raise awareness and funds to help save the cheetah from extinction. Through our association, we hope to make huge strides towards achieving our vision of a world in which people, cheetahs and all wildlife can thrive alongside each other.”

