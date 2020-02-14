CCFN launched in capital

14 February 2020 | Environment

The community conservation fund of Namibia (CCFN) was launched in Windhoek on Friday and takes Namibia’s flagship conservation programme to the next level.
The creation of this fund is aimed at reducing the community based natural resources management (CBNRM) sector’s dependence on external donor funding support, taking into account Namibia’s designation as a Medium Income Country, resulting in some donors’ departing the country. As a result, funding partners for the CBNRM programme have over the last few years declined, making the programme vulnerable to collapse should such funding sources end.
According to a statement by the German embassy in Namibia, the organization was established as a sustainable funding mechanism to ease the problem of limited funding, creating a sustainable finance framework for a suite of important long-term support services to conservancies and community forests.
CCFN’s CEO, Tapiwa Makiwa emphasized the importance to capitalize the CCFN Endowment Fund from all sources as this creates the much needed basis of a readily available pot of funds that can be wisely invested and used according to the needs of the programme into perpetuity. He noted that the CCFN had equipped itself with not only a sound investment strategy but also a team of expertise from local and international investment firms that would ensure that the fund is a success.
As part of CCFN’s Human Wildlife Conflict funding window the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany via the KfW Development Bank, announced the inception of a N$72.5 million grant for Human Wildlife Conflict (HWC), specifically targeted at communal conservancies in Namibia. The Namibian Government through the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, CCFN and other partners has also committed various contributions to the project, to ensure that the project is a success.
The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, who officially launched CCFN said the Fund creates an enabling platform which enables fellow Namibians to collectively bring together resources and contribute to their own cause and invest in the future of generations to come. “I would also like to challenge the local Namibian population and corporates to play their part in these common endeavours. A well-balanced eco-system coupled with rural development is a benefit to all Namibians,” he urged.

