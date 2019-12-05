CCSO projects end on a high note

05 December 2019 | Education

Earlier today the European Union (EU) and Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS) held an end of project event in Windhoek to celebrate the successes and achievements of “Action for becoming a credible Civil Society Organisation (CCSO) in Namibian Communities”.
The event was officiated by (EU) Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila. Also in attendance were Professor Peter Katjavivi and Resident Representative of KAS, Thomas Keller.
Some of the main achievements of this programme include 40+ Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that were trained, mentored and who graduated; intra-skills transfer between CSOs; the facilitation of community & decision-makers across regional CSOs network; and support created and relationships built with decision-makers.
The CCSO project seeks to contribute to an accountable, transparent and participatory democracy in accordance with the Namibian Constitution. Similarly, the purpose is to reinforce CSOs as influential actors by assisting them to develop capacities and skills that will lead to an improved dialogue with elected representatives, who in turn gains knowledge to fulfil their roles and responsibilities more effectively.
The project is jointly funded by the EU and the KAS by €749,281.00 (N$13 million) and implemented in partnership with the Namibia Institute for Democracy (NID). The project was implemented in five regions namely, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa, Erongo, Omaheke and Hardap, with ten CSOs per region benefitting directly from this project.
The CSOs involved in this project work in the fields of culture and heritage, gender activism, nature conservation, health, people living with disabilities, farming, substance abuse and rehabilitation, as well as vocational training.
Addressing the event, Ambassador Antila said that the EU believes that civil society can play an important role in ensuring good governance if included in decision-making processes. “The EU wants to encourage a mind-set which helps civil society and government to see each other as complementary partners – here in Namibia and worldwide. The CCSO Project, we believe played an important role in furthering dialogue, co-operation and exchange amongst civil society organizations and with government, communities and other role players.”
At the event, graduation certificates were presented to the CSO representatives who achieved more than 50% in the training modules written tests. Giving testimony about the project, Norbert Louw of Steps for Children said, “this project has really helped us become stronger, knowledge and sustainable. We are grateful to the EU and KAS support that has resulted in the good work of this project. Thank you so much.”

