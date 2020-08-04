Celebrating 250 years of Beethoven – Namibian style

Galilei Njembo is part of a classical concert hosted by the German embassy on Friday. Photo Facebook

On Friday (7 August) at 19:00the German Embassy in Windhoek presents a classical concert by Namibian musicians Galilei Njembo (tenor/baritone), Trudy Gertze (soprano) and Ruzanna Mnatsakanyan (piano) via livestream on Facebook (@GermanEmbassyWindhoek).

The artists perform live from the residence of the German Ambassador to Namibia and present works by Beethoven, Mahler and Schubert as well songs by Namibian composer Engelhardt //Unaeb, some of which will be performed live for the first time.

Ellen Gölz, Chargée d’Affaires of the German Embassy, says that compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven are some of the most frequently performed in the world and whose works belong to the cultural heritage of all humanity. “The German Embassy is delighted to present young Namibian artists in performing those works and invites all music lovers to watch the livestream.”

The concert is the first of a series organised by the German Embassy in Windhoek to honour the musical oeuvre of Ludwig van Beethoven. More concerts will follow and be announced in due course.

Galilei Njembo has been admitted to McGill University in Montreal/Canada to study Classical Singing and is currently fundraising to cover his tuition fees. Any support is highly appreciated by the young artist. Find more information at https://www.gofundme.com/f/-let-galilei-sing

The full programme can be found on the website of the German Embassy at https://t1p.de/b75t

