Celebrating 250 years of Beethoven – Namibian style

04 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

On Friday (7 August) at 19:00the German Embassy in Windhoek presents a classical concert by Namibian musicians Galilei Njembo (tenor/baritone), Trudy Gertze (soprano) and Ruzanna Mnatsakanyan (piano) via livestream on Facebook (@GermanEmbassyWindhoek).
The artists perform live from the residence of the German Ambassador to Namibia and present works by Beethoven, Mahler and Schubert as well songs by Namibian composer Engelhardt //Unaeb, some of which will be performed live for the first time.
Ellen Gölz, Chargée d’Affaires of the German Embassy, says that compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven are some of the most frequently performed in the world and whose works belong to the cultural heritage of all humanity. “The German Embassy is delighted to present young Namibian artists in performing those works and invites all music lovers to watch the livestream.”
The concert is the first of a series organised by the German Embassy in Windhoek to honour the musical oeuvre of Ludwig van Beethoven. More concerts will follow and be announced in due course.
Galilei Njembo has been admitted to McGill University in Montreal/Canada to study Classical Singing and is currently fundraising to cover his tuition fees. Any support is highly appreciated by the young artist. Find more information at https://www.gofundme.com/f/-let-galilei-sing
The full programme can be found on the website of the German Embassy at https://t1p.de/b75t

Similar News

 

NACN hands out first relief funds

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Arts & Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund of the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) approved N$302 300 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs)...

Met ’n ’85 Bernina

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die hand geborduur en met ’n 1985 Bernina aanmekaar gestik, met ’n spesiale stel klere en ’n naam, is daar geen manier...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 30 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening...

KKNK saam – in jou eie huis!

1 week ago - 27 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Nou kan Namibiërs ook die Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees (KKNK) geniet – sonder om die langpad Oudtshoorn toe aan te pak!In samewerking met Mothership Studios...

Get your kapana cook on

1 week ago - 27 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off was launched last week, with members of the media battling it out to be crowned the Nedbank Media Kapana Cook-Off winner....

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 23 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• The group exhibition While In Quarantine can be viewed at the gallery of the Namibian Arts Association until 30 July. Opening times Opening...

Top-agt boereworse bekend

1 week ago - 21 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Die immer gewilde Shoprite en Checkers Kampioen Boereworskompetisie is tans in volle gang, met een van twee moontlike streeksfinale wat Saterdag in die hoofstad by...

More celebrities join Knockout Project

2 weeks ago - 17 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Eight more artists and personalities have added their weight to MTC’s Knockout Project, in which 30 well-known local personalities will get on stage at a...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 17 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Namibian artist Elisia Nghidishange hosts her third solo exhibition, The Insight of Intrusive Women, at the National Art Gallery until 18 July.• The...

Life in transition

2 weeks ago - 14 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Marita van RooyenWell-known artist Barbara Böhlke’s latest collection can be viewed at The Project Room in Windhoek as from Friday (17 July).Although Böhlke...

Latest News

Bulk data transmission in the...

1 hour ago | Business

MTN Namibia and The GridOnline signed their first commercial contract for bulk data transmission services provided by the latter – a fibre optic broadband service...

NACN hands out first relief...

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The Arts & Culture Covid-19 Relief Fund of the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) approved N$302 300 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs)...

No money to reward winning...

3 hours ago | Sports

The Ministry of Sports and the Namibia Sports Commission have still not awarded athletes who won silverware for the country at different competitions last year.In...

Commemorating Cancer Awareness Week

20 hours ago | Health

During the first week of August, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) traditionally commemorates Cancer Awareness Week. This year, with Covid-19 creating many (unwanted and...

Met ’n ’85 Bernina

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die hand geborduur en met ’n 1985 Bernina aanmekaar gestik, met ’n spesiale stel klere en ’n naam, is daar geen manier...

Mental health in the spotlight...

21 hours ago | Health

The World Health Organisation highlights that mental health repercussions regarding the effects that Covid-19 has on people, today and beyond, is becoming a significant problem.For...

Work - life balance vs...

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Retuura BallottiWork - life integration means intertwining what you consider “life” or “personal” areas with “work”. It is not the same as work...

Covid business survey underway again

22 hours ago | Business

The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) has begun a second survey to determine the effects Covid-19 on businesses in key economic sectors. The survey is aimed...

Second life for waste beer

1 day - 03 August 2020 | Business

BEE Energy Efficient recently took delivery of around 30 000 litres of waste beer from ABInbev Namibia’s Welwitschia Brewery in Okahandja, which will be used...

Load More