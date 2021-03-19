Celebrating independence in style

NBL managing director Marco Wenk Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah pictured at the handover. Photo contributed

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) recently donated 340 cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) towards the country’s 31st Independence celebration activities of Namibian diplomatic missions abroad.

NBL managing director Marco Wenk said his company is delighted to have been able to contribute to the country’s independence celebrations for the past 31 years and was pleased to “take Namibia to the various missions through the iconic Windhoek Lager beer brand”.

“I am honoured to be able to hand over this token of appreciation to our fellow Namibians and Embassies abroad in appreciation for their valued support, hard work and dedication in representing the interests of Namibia, but also preserving the rights of Namibian citizens across the globe,” he added.

“We regard Windhoek Lager as a perfect ambassador as it not only carries the spirit of Namibia but also the name of our beautiful capital city,” Wenk noted.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the government, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of MIRCO, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, congratulated NBL for the extensive footprint they have secured so far in the world and for promoting the country so widely on the globe.

The Windhoek Lager consignment, valued at close to N$100 000 was dispatched to Namibian diplomatic missions across the globe.



