Celebrating the children of the world

09 November 2021 | Education

Yolanda Nel
November 20 marks World Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.
Unicef, together with the non-profit organisation Six Seconds, invites interested parties from all walks of life, from schools and mothers, to government institutions and the private sector to join in a pop-up festival. The festival is celebrated in more than 200 countries and shares free, playful, meaningful activities to help kids grow their emotional intelligence and take action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
A variety of mini kits are available to choose from, depending on the goals you wish to achieve. According to the Six Second website, there are ten kits available, including growing calm, growing love, kindness and courage, as well as growing gratitude, hope and curiosity. Each kit comes with a mission, a goal and instruction to accomplish that goal. Growing kindness for example can be deeper than saying “please” and “thank you.” It focuses more on how we can show kindness and how we can be clear about our intentions to do good for others.
The aim is to reach over 1.5 million people in more than 3 000 cities, with 10 000 volunteers around the world.
The pop up festival is a free event that is in line with the UN’s objective and UN SDGs. Six Seconds is proud to be an SDG Action Partner supporting individuals and organisations to work towards SDG solutions. By engaging volunteers from around the world, the celebration fosters dialogue about essential skills for children and adults to develop self-awareness and wellbeing.
First established in 1954, 20 November is an important date because in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the declaration of the rights of the child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.
This day provides an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children. The Covid-19 crisis has resulted in a child rights crisis. The costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may last a lifetime.
If you want to create a pop-up festival, follow this link to register: https://www.6seconds.org/popup/

Similar News

 

Maass Unam’s new registrar

1 week ago - 01 November 2021 | Education

The University of Namibia Council announced the appointment of associate professor Erika Maass (pictured) as the university’s registrar, for a period of five years, effective...

Submit qualification evaluations early – NQA

1 week ago - 28 October 2021 | Education

The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) said it has noted an escalation of requests for urgent evaluation of qualifications. As a result, qualification holders often miss...

The science of rest

2 weeks ago - 21 October 2021 | Education

Margareth-Rose Kangootui & Lydia SageusShouts of laughter and joy were the order of the day at Hage Geingob UNAM Campus on 13 October 2021, as...

Coaching boys into men

3 weeks ago - 15 October 2021 | Education

The US government-funded Namibia Adherence and Retention Project (NARP) donated 100 footballs, 24 whistles, two goal nets, two stop watches and 20 chess boards to...

People's Primary safer

3 weeks ago - 15 October 2021 | Education

Grade 6 and 7 learners of People's Primary School received new safety bibs, caps and stop signs after completing their scholar patrol training. The initiative...

Ten millionth educational booklet printed

1 month - 08 October 2021 | Education

Namibia Media Holdings (NMH) was entrusted with the printing and distribution of National Educational Support Study Materials – a venture that began during lockdown last...

Conservation partnership

1 month - 06 October 2021 | Education

In the last year, Namib Mills has donated tonnes of pasta, rice, maize-meal, and other power-packed provisions to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation on a...

More investment needed for life skills-based HIV and health...

1 month - 03 October 2021 | Education

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has urged Namibia to invest more in life skills education to assist accelerate the country’s efforts...

Kruger wins youth cattle judging contest

1 month - 30 September 2021 | Education

Elandri Kruger won the Bank Windhoek Feedmaster National Cattle Judging Competition hosted at the Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show, while Karlien van der Merwe and...

Training through NWR Hi

1 month - 29 September 2021 | Education

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Khorixas Rest camp in the Kunene region and Gross Barmen Resort in the Otjozondjupa region are now offering five Namibia Training...

Latest News

New relay records set

10th of November 08:37 | Sports

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place in Windhoek last weekend, saw two new relay records.Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and...

Cohen wins again

53 minutes ago | Sports

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) won the Bank Windhoek National Fistball Tournament held in Windhoek last weekend.CFC 1 and its club...

Celebrating the children of the...

17 hours ago | Education

Yolanda Nel November 20 marks World Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.Unicef, together with the non-profit organisation...

Facelift for RHB’s Greenhouse Planting...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group supported one of its employees’ personal volunteer initiatives which was selected as the winning entry following the launch of an internal #Changemaker...

Bluetick online clothing store to...

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Business

MTC announced the launch of its online clothing store called Bluetick on the final day of the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, allowing 18 Namibian designers...

O&L awards Value Stars

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group last week hosted their Value Star Awards for the 2021 financial year.The annual awards ceremony celebrates the O&L employees...

'Lone Man' loses head, arms

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] vandal broke off and stole the arms and head of the only urban “Lone Man” stone figure.After the owner saw the damage...

Zybrand se ‘Vlerke Neer’ roer...

1 day - 09 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Zybrandt is een van die mees opwindende nuwe stemme in die Afrikaanse musiekbedryf.Sy debuut-liedjie “Anders” wat vroeër vanjaar uitgereik is, het verskeie posisies op radio-trefferlyste...

OLAF opens

1 day - 08 November 2021 | Events

Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda launched the Otjomuise Live Festival (OLAF) at UN Plaza in Katutura on Saturday.The event is organised by the National Theatre of...

Load More