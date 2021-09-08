Celebrating women

08 September 2021 | Events

In celebration of Women’s month, Momentum Namibia hosts an exclusive event this Saturday, bringing women together for an impactful morning of inspirational talks, networking and thought provoking conversations.
It has become customary for Momentum Namibia to reiterate its commitment to the empowerment of women in society by flipping the ‘M’ in its name to ‘W’, hence the event theme Womentum High Tea.
This is the 2nd year that the organisers have purposefully changed their name to honour every woman – and her limitless potential.
The event features acclaimed South African businesswoman, author and philanthropist Amanda Dambuza as keynote speaker. She will share the stage with respected Namibian powerhouses including Momentum Investments managing director, Evangelina Nailenge, and Financial Wellness Expert, Afra Schimming-Chase.
The speakers will be tackling relevant topics on matters affecting women today, ranging from finding their voices, how to rise above challenging circumstances and how to manage their finances and see themselves as investors.
The event takes place at 10:00 on Saturday at Droombos. Contact [email protected] or 081 127 9069 for more info.

