Celebrities to hit the high notes for homelessness

09 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

MTC launched the second edition of their Knockout Project – this year aimed at targeting homelessness in Namibia.
Last year’s Knockout Project was aimed at creating awareness around gender-based violence through a boxing exhibition where celebrities exchanged blows in a three-round bout. With this year’s edition themed ‘Together we can beat homelessness’, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the project is a call to action to raise awareness, create conversation and find solutions, and to raise funds so that those who are experts on the matter, can act.
“Namibians, we love talking. If words could translate to bricks, Namibia would look much better than Dubai. Let us rather act and do what needs to be done,” he said.
Ekandjo said that the project has challenged 30 Namibian personalities to get on stage at a live music concert and perform two hit songs. “At their disposal they will have artists who own the two hit songs, a studio, a choreographer, a voice coach, a live band, professional dancers, and a producer who will work with them for the next three months to get them ready for a performance of a lifetime.”
MTC aims to raise at least N$1 million through the initiative, and companies or individuals can participate by pledging N$50 000 to endorse the participation of the personalities.
“This massive, never-seen-before music concert is scheduled for 3 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia,” Ekandjo said.
Members of the public can watch the show live online at N$50 or at the theatre for N$500. – Nampa

