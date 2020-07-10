Cement donation aids affordable housing

Omahehe governor Pijoo Nganate (centre), Gobabis municipality chief executive Ignatius Thudinyane (immediate left), chairperson of Nossobville Development Housing Committee Uakisa Kazapua (immediate right), and Kalahari Constituency Councillor Ignatius Kariseb (far right) at a donation to the Nossobville Development Housing Committee in Gobabis. Photo Nampa

The Kalahari Constituency Office donated 500 bags of cement and a 10 000 litre water tank to the Nossobville Housing and Development Committee yesterday. The N$70 000 donation is part of the constituency office’s social responsibility programme and is directed towards an initiative driven by the committee to build affordable houses for homeless residents of Nossobville.

Speaking at the handover, Kalahari Constituency Councillor Ignatius Kariseb said the donation signifies a bigger dream of seeing the entire Nossobville community in their own homes.

The development committee and the councillor’s office are in discussions with the Gobabis municipality for council to allocate land for at least 250 houses. “From these discussions, council has agreed to allocate an unserviced portion of land to the committee in close proximity to existing water infrastructure. This will be done once the committee has been registered as a club and a legal entity,” he explained.

Omaheke Governor Pijoo Nganate lauded the councillor for being pro-active and for being in touch with his community and their needs.

The chairperson of the Nossobville Housing and Development Committee, Uakisa Kazapua, welcomed the donation, saying that the beginning of the project to acquire land was not easy and what is to come will not be an easy process either.

He added that the donated cement will be used to make bricks to be sold and the funds will be used to service the land to be availed by the municipality. – Nampa



