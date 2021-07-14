Cemetery bursting at the seams

14 July 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]

At the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary fence. The flower bed in the middle of the cemetery is now also being used to lay people to rest who died during the pandemic.
In another twist, Harold Akwenye, spokesperson for the Windhoek municipality, confirmed the crematorium is out of order again. He said a fan broke at the crematorium on 4 July and that technicians are currently trying to resolve the issue.
According to another municipal spokesperson Lydia Amutenya, there is still enough space at the various cemeteries in Windhoek for now. The municipality is responsible for the Katutura, Oponganda, Khomasdal, Gammams and the Old Location cemeteries in Windhoek.
According to a contractor appointed for the excavation of graves by the municipality, his workers dug 118 graves at the Gammams cemetery in June alone. He said this number does not include people who were buried on top of their loved ones. By adding these graves, we count stands at between 125 and 130 graves. For the two weeks so far in July, they have already dug over 100 graves.
Along with the graves dug by his workers at the Khomasdal cemetery, this brings the count to 182 for the two cemeteries along with 70 that were dug at the Katutura and Opanganda cemetery. On average, there are about 15 funerals here a day.
He said that the municipality has entered into an agreement with funeral directors that they try not to arrange funerals on a Monday or Tuesday, giving contractors a chance to dig graves.
He said it became a problem with all the funerals and family members while they were working with four excavators at the site. He added that there is nothing worse form them than to work while a funeral is being held, but otherwise they will fall behind.
He says they apologize to the families and try to work in another place if they feel they are too intrusive to people who are saying a final farewell. “It is shocking how the deaths are increasing. It works on a person, emotionally and psychologically,” he said.
In the past they dug an average of 30 graves a month.
According to Richard Benade, he and his team started helping with the excavation of graves on Friday due to the backlog. “We dig the hole and someone is buried there almost immediately. We have been digging 45 since Friday. We also dig on Saturdays and Sundays. We now have to dig 132 here against the boundary fence against the main road - all just for Covid-19 deaths. People need to start taking precautions and take care of themselves,” he said.

Similar News

 

Oxygen tanks not responsible for hospital power failure

2 weeks ago - 30 June 2021 | Local News

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Bisey Uirab refuted reports that the new oxygen tank recently installed at Windhoek Central Hospital caused a...

Pledge to pause

2 weeks ago - 29 June 2021 | Local News

There is reliable information out there about Covid-19, but many sources are deliberatelymisleading, while others bend the truth to get our attention. When misinformation spreadsit...

Help ons dokters en verpleegsters

3 weeks ago - 23 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] skok nuus van een Windhoeker dat haar skoonma oorlede is, het haar aangemoedig om dokters en verpleegsters in hierdie tyd by te staan."My...

Clean-up around OKH hospital

3 weeks ago - 22 June 2021 | Local News

The area surrounding the Okahandja State Hospital was thoroughly cleaned up last weekend. The mayor, Natasha Brinkman, wrote on social media that “Okahandja will be...

Portable services via Twoobii

4 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience andreliability of portable communications.The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert,...

New O-space open

4 weeks ago - 15 June 2021 | Local News

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will...

Prayer days for pandemic to end

1 month - 13 June 2021 | Local News

A committee entrusted to deal with Covid related affairs in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) announced that it will host a crusade to...

FAW recommits to Namibian market

1 month - 11 June 2021 | Local News

Market showing green shoots after negative impact of pandemicFor the past 27 years, FAW Trucks has been cultivating a solid reputation for providing products thatare...

Clear the SPCA shelter

1 month - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you were thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, the SPCA in Windhoek has anadoption event taking place later this...

Admit guilt or hit the road

1 month - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Employees of the Gobabis Municipality were given the opportunity to come clean if they areinvolved in any suspected cases of corruption by resigning with immediate...

Latest News

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

18 hours ago | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

Suurstoftenk vir St Mary’s

18 hours ago | Social Issues

Te danke aan ruim borgskappe deur inwoners en besighede op Rehoboth, is ’n 4.6 ton kapasiteit suurstoftenk op pad na St Mary’s hospitaal. Met bydraes...

Cemetery bursting at the seams

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] the Gammams Cemetery in Pionierspark, Covid-19 graves are now being dug into the pathway that runs between the graves and the boundary...

US support for sex workers

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Social Issues

It is not a hot day, but the sun is striking a bright reflection from the white sandy soils of the village at the outskirts...

Unlocking the mining industry’s potential

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Fabian ShaanikaNamibia is a renowned and significant mining jurisdiction – home, amongst others, to some of the world’s largest uranium deposits and is...

Rent prices take a tumble

1 day - 14 July 2021 | Economics

The FNB Residential Rental Index posted an annual contraction of 3.1% at the end of March 2021, from 0.0% a year earlier. This brings the...

Decongestion hoped for at home...

1 day - 13 July 2021 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] home affairs ministry has asked members of the public that only one person visits their offices when registering a death and that...

Belgian donation for frontline workers

1 day - 13 July 2021 | Social Issues

Belgium has joined a number of EU member states supporting Namibia’s fight against Covid-19, by donating 125 600 FFP2/N95 facemasks to Namibia.The donation was received...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

1 day - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Load More