Centenary for Old Mutual in Namibia

Directors of Ceremonies Neville Basson and Mauriza Fredericks. All photos contributed Sharon van Rooi, former Old Mutual Jazz Festival participant, took the audience back in time with some light contemporary jazz tunes. Old Mutual’s Group CEO Kosmas Egumbo hands over a gift to Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

Old Mutual commemorated a full centenary of doing business in the Land of the Brave in November.

The celebration was hosted as a virtual event on 12 November, with viewers clicking in from all over the continent to witness the hour-long programme.

The programme was directed by Old Mutual’s Manager: Communications and Social Responsibility Mauriza Fredericks and local comedian Neville Basson, and was graced with special remarks by prominent speakers Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila; Old Mutual Limited Group CEO Ian Williamson; Old Mutual Namibia Group CEO Kosmas Egumbo; and Old Mutual Namibia Board of Directors Chairman Hans-Bruno Gerdes.

Egumbo took the virtual guests on a journey over the past 100 years, saying that “we have always kept our focus on what is important for customers and have followed a nonlinear path in finding solutions. Those solutions also had to pass the test of showing that we care about our employees, social, environmental and governance issues.”

Williamson spoke about how brands that get to the 100-year milestone and beyond, are able to adapt, survive and thrive in the face of constant change. “While the paths to success may be many and varied, we have learnt that while a lot has changed, the things people care about seldom changes. We share a need to belong, to be loved, to love. We all want to protect the people and the things we hold dear. We wish for a better future for our children and we worry about our aging parents and our broader families. We wake up every day trying our best to make the most of what we’ve got. We long for the simple moments and the breaths in-between,” he said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila then took to the podium, congratulating Old Mutual on this commendable achievement that speaks to “a well thought out business vision, skilful business management, and perseverance”.

She encouraged financial institutions to be “nimble” in identifying domestic investment opportunities to ensure that our savings, support local economic growth.



Creatively narrated

Old Mutual’s centenary story was creatively narrated throughout the proceedings, with a strong focus on milestones the company has reached the past 100 years.

Entertainment was aptly selected, complementing the company’s transformation journey, starting with Sion Youth Choir from Otjiwarongo, the 2018 winners of the Old Mutual Gospel Choir Festival, who sang the opening and closing national and Africa Union anthems.

The showcase was preceded by a special centenary drama rendition, written by Senga Brockerhoff and performed by local actors, depicting the company’s rich heritage and resilience, by taking two newly employed millennials “back in time”.

Sharon van Rooi, who was one of the first artists to perform at the Old Mutual Jazz Encounters that was introduced in 2007, now known as the Windhoek Jazz festival, mesmerised the audience with her unique vocal sounds.

At the same event, Old Mutual awarded long service employees (5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 plus years) demonstrating and inclusive, diverse and experienced workforce in its stable.

Gerdes concluded the celebrations with a vote of thanks as he extended his appreciation with focus on the Old Mutual employees, customers, communities, investors & stakeholders and the organising committee.

