Centenary for Old Mutual in Namibia

30 November 2020 | Business

Old Mutual commemorated a full centenary of doing business in the Land of the Brave in November.
The celebration was hosted as a virtual event on 12 November, with viewers clicking in from all over the continent to witness the hour-long programme.
The programme was directed by Old Mutual’s Manager: Communications and Social Responsibility Mauriza Fredericks and local comedian Neville Basson, and was graced with special remarks by prominent speakers Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila; Old Mutual Limited Group CEO Ian Williamson; Old Mutual Namibia Group CEO Kosmas Egumbo; and Old Mutual Namibia Board of Directors Chairman Hans-Bruno Gerdes.
Egumbo took the virtual guests on a journey over the past 100 years, saying that “we have always kept our focus on what is important for customers and have followed a nonlinear path in finding solutions. Those solutions also had to pass the test of showing that we care about our employees, social, environmental and governance issues.”
Williamson spoke about how brands that get to the 100-year milestone and beyond, are able to adapt, survive and thrive in the face of constant change. “While the paths to success may be many and varied, we have learnt that while a lot has changed, the things people care about seldom changes. We share a need to belong, to be loved, to love. We all want to protect the people and the things we hold dear. We wish for a better future for our children and we worry about our aging parents and our broader families. We wake up every day trying our best to make the most of what we’ve got. We long for the simple moments and the breaths in-between,” he said.
Kuugongelwa-Amadhila then took to the podium, congratulating Old Mutual on this commendable achievement that speaks to “a well thought out business vision, skilful business management, and perseverance”.
She encouraged financial institutions to be “nimble” in identifying domestic investment opportunities to ensure that our savings, support local economic growth.

Creatively narrated
Old Mutual’s centenary story was creatively narrated throughout the proceedings, with a strong focus on milestones the company has reached the past 100 years.
Entertainment was aptly selected, complementing the company’s transformation journey, starting with Sion Youth Choir from Otjiwarongo, the 2018 winners of the Old Mutual Gospel Choir Festival, who sang the opening and closing national and Africa Union anthems.
The showcase was preceded by a special centenary drama rendition, written by Senga Brockerhoff and performed by local actors, depicting the company’s rich heritage and resilience, by taking two newly employed millennials “back in time”.
Sharon van Rooi, who was one of the first artists to perform at the Old Mutual Jazz Encounters that was introduced in 2007, now known as the Windhoek Jazz festival, mesmerised the audience with her unique vocal sounds.
At the same event, Old Mutual awarded long service employees (5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 plus years) demonstrating and inclusive, diverse and experienced workforce in its stable.
Gerdes concluded the celebrations with a vote of thanks as he extended his appreciation with focus on the Old Mutual employees, customers, communities, investors & stakeholders and the organising committee.

Similar News

 

Plaaslik, op jou vingerpunte

1 week ago - 23 November 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] The Local is alles presies net dit – plaaslik. En as jy ’n ondersteuner is van plaaslike produkte engoedere, gaan hierdie aanlynwinkel...

Academy for women entrepreneurs launched

1 week ago - 20 November 2020 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson officially launched the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program in Namibia on Thursday.The program was established in 2019 and provides women...

Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around the globe

2 weeks ago - 16 November 2020 | Business

The Namibia Network of the Cosmetics industry (NANCi), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Promotion of Business Advisory and...

Keeping busy hands clean

2 weeks ago - 12 November 2020 | Business

BEE Energy Efficient took hands with Namibian Tourism Expo (NTE) last week, having sponsored hand sanitiser stations at the event and being sourced to supply...

The robot-powered microbrewery of the future

2 weeks ago - 10 November 2020 | Business

The DIY approach of the microbrewery industry can be complemented by the use of robotics, says Yaskawa Southern Africa’s System Solutions Engineer, Riccardo Ferrari.“We’ve seen...

Queen of entrepreneurship shares her know how

3 weeks ago - 04 November 2020 | Business

Seasoned and versatile entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa launches a new reality show Twapewa Kadhikwa, the Queen of Entrepreneurship, on 9 November, which seeks to equip entrepreneurs...

Bigger, better and always cheaper

4 weeks ago - 02 November 2020 | Business

Metro Windhoek invited customers to their new store opening at their premises in the Northern Industrial Area on Thursday, 29 October. The previous store was...

NBL celebrates a centenary

1 month - 29 October 2020 | Business

“We are officially 100 years old today and what an adventurous journey it has been for our business!” says an excited Marco Wenk, managing director...

Poiya Media: A success story

1 month - 27 October 2020 | Business

As Poiyah Media celebrates over 1000 days in business, it welcomed its sixth group of interns to its public relations agency.Since inception, Poiyah Media not...

NWR undertakes voluntary retrenchments

1 month - 18 October 2020 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) announced that it has began a voluntary separation exercise to align its staff numbers in light of the impact that Covid-19...

Latest News

Nuwe enkelsnit vir SA duo

1st of December 08:25 | Art and Entertainment

SA-sanger Janie Bay en Danie (du Toit) Reënwolf span hul unieke kragte saam vir die nuwe enkelsnit, “Ek glo in jou”, wat pas vrygestel is.Beide...

UNFPA support for OEWONA

14 hours ago | Social Issues

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Namibia Country Office on Monday handed over 2 000 reusable facemasks valued at over N$75 000 to the Organisation...

CAN says thank you

15 hours ago | Society

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) officially wraps up its annual schedule this week. “Many important annual events and programmes could not take place this...

Snakes: Be aware but don’t...

22 hours ago | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s rainy season upon us, there is also an increase in snake activity since they are on the hunt for something to...

Small businesses beware!

22 hours ago | Opinion

Quentyn TaylorIn today’s fast-moving society, cybercrime has advanced to a stage where you can expect to hear reports in the media every week about large...

Centenary for Old Mutual in...

22 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual commemorated a full centenary of doing business in the Land of the Brave in November.The celebration was hosted as a virtual event on...

Don’t let bad guys get...

22 hours ago | Crime

Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday discounts and holiday sales often offer wonderful products at reduced rates – filling up our inboxes and social media feeds,...

Chill with Windhoek Express

4 days ago - 26 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

130k raised for autism in...

4 days ago - 26 November 2020 | Sports

The final event in the Nedbank for Autism Series takes place on Saturday (28 November) at the Omeya Golf Club south of Windhoek.The series was...

Load More