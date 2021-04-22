Central estates agents awarded

22 April 2021 | Banking

Aqua Real Estate, Rightmove Properties Windhoek and Arnel Properties were announced as the top three central estate agencies servicing Bank Windhoek.
In the category for Residential Estate Agency, Rightmove Properties Windhoek, Yellow Square Properties Trust and Just Properties were the top performers, while in the Commercial category Aqua Real Estate, Arnel Properties and Rightmove Properties Windhoek performed best.
Immaculate Real Estate’s Horatius Abrahams was the winner of the estate agent with the highest volume of transactions ahead of Nukongo Amwele of Overside Property Management in second spot and Archie Graham of Jimmey Realtors took third.
Abrahams, Rightmove Properties Windhoek’s Lourette Liebenberg, Hashtag Home’s Jan Erasmus, Arnel Properties’ Leandra Grobler, as well as Nicolaas and Hermanus Dreyer of Aqua Real Estate received recognition for submitting a Loan Business at a value of N$15 Million and more.

Challenging year
According to Bank Windhoek's James Chapman, “The property market faced many challenges in 2020. But with every challenge, there are opportunities which is why Bank Windhoek has always believed that the communities we operate in should be better because the bank is here.”
Aqua Real Estate’s Hermanus Dreyer said that despite the challenges, 2020 was a great year. “We took advantage of the available technology to make our business relevant. We also made sure that our relationships with our stakeholders were the best.”

