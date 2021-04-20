CFC extends its lead

Oliver Gerdes from CFC 3 in action. Photo contributed

The second round of the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League saw Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) defeat hosts and rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) with a 2-nil score line over the weekend in Windhoek.

The results extended CFC 1’s lead to four points in the 2021 league standings.

In Group A, CFC 1 – who planned on dominating the group stages – stuck to their attacking strategy as they defeated the entire group by winning each match 2:0. CFC 2 was also in excellent form as they put in great performances, which saw them finish second in the group. DTS finished third, followed by SKW 3 and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 3), who occupied the fourth and fifth places.

The record champions SKW 1 had no difficulties asserting themselves as Group B winners, outplaying the rest of their opponents. SFC 1 could not take the momentum from the last matchday and offered the hosts no resistance. Nevertheless, the team from Swakopmund qualified for the semi-finals. SKW 2 took third spot, while SFC 2 and CFC 3 took the fourth and fifth spots.

In the second round, DTS and SFC 2 faced each other, with the latter winning the match comfortably to move on to the next stage. SKW 2 beat their club mates SKW 3 and SFC 2, which saw them claim the fifth spot during the match day.



Domination

Boosted by their dominant form, CFC 1 emphasised their title ambitions and beat SFC 1 2:0 in the semi-finals. SKW 1 also left nothing to chance against CFC 2 and made it through to the final. SFC 1 then won the battle for third place against CFC 2 with a 2:1 result.

In the final, CFC 1 started better and had a two-point lead early on. SKW 1 equalised during the match, but in the end CFC 1 won the first set with a 12:10 win. SKW 1 stepped up their game in the second set and led with two points in this entertaining contest. CFC 1 fought back and won this exciting set with 12:10. With the tournament victory, the defending champion, CFC 1, again earned 12 points.

In the youth fixture between the SKW teams, SKW 1 defeated their second team 2:1.

Next in the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League is the indoor tournament, scheduled for 8 May 2021 in Swakopmund.

