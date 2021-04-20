CFC extends its lead

20 April 2021 | Sports

The second round of the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League saw Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) defeat hosts and rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) with a 2-nil score line over the weekend in Windhoek.
The results extended CFC 1’s lead to four points in the 2021 league standings.
In Group A, CFC 1 – who planned on dominating the group stages – stuck to their attacking strategy as they defeated the entire group by winning each match 2:0. CFC 2 was also in excellent form as they put in great performances, which saw them finish second in the group. DTS finished third, followed by SKW 3 and Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 3), who occupied the fourth and fifth places.
The record champions SKW 1 had no difficulties asserting themselves as Group B winners, outplaying the rest of their opponents. SFC 1 could not take the momentum from the last matchday and offered the hosts no resistance. Nevertheless, the team from Swakopmund qualified for the semi-finals. SKW 2 took third spot, while SFC 2 and CFC 3 took the fourth and fifth spots.
In the second round, DTS and SFC 2 faced each other, with the latter winning the match comfortably to move on to the next stage. SKW 2 beat their club mates SKW 3 and SFC 2, which saw them claim the fifth spot during the match day.

Domination
Boosted by their dominant form, CFC 1 emphasised their title ambitions and beat SFC 1 2:0 in the semi-finals. SKW 1 also left nothing to chance against CFC 2 and made it through to the final. SFC 1 then won the battle for third place against CFC 2 with a 2:1 result.
In the final, CFC 1 started better and had a two-point lead early on. SKW 1 equalised during the match, but in the end CFC 1 won the first set with a 12:10 win. SKW 1 stepped up their game in the second set and led with two points in this entertaining contest. CFC 1 fought back and won this exciting set with 12:10. With the tournament victory, the defending champion, CFC 1, again earned 12 points.
In the youth fixture between the SKW teams, SKW 1 defeated their second team 2:1.
Next in the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League is the indoor tournament, scheduled for 8 May 2021 in Swakopmund.

Similar News

 

Revival, Kudos continue their dominance

21 hours ago | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league games at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Patrick Iyambo Police College on Saturday.During the...

Big cheque for DTS Futsal Development Team

22 hours ago | Sports

After the success of the 2020 Nedbank DTS Futsal Tournament, Nedbank has again sponsored N$100 000 towards the DTS Futsal Development Team this year. The...

NESA AGM over Discord

4 days ago - 15 April 2021 | Sports

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) said that its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place next Saturday (24 April 2021) on the NESA Public...

Fists and balls to fly

6 days ago - 13 April 2021 | Sports

The second round in the Bank Windhoek National Fistball League takes place at the SKW Fistball arena in Windhoek on Saturday as from 08:00.Come match...

Cycling series tests technical skills

1 week ago - 12 April 2021 | Sports

With categories ranging from u/12 to elite, cyclists participating in the 2021 Nedbank XC1 UCI C1 and UCI Junior Series XCO race at the IJG...

Volleyball league in full swing

1 week ago - 12 April 2021 | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league activities at the UNAM Sport Hall and the Katutura Youth Complex (KYC) in the capital on...

Young tennis talent on display

1 week ago - 11 April 2021 | Sports

This past weekend the Namibia Tennis Association hosted their fourth national tournament for the year sponsored by Sanlam.The tournament took place in Windhoek and 70...

FUTSAL finally on the go

1 week ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

FUTSAL Namibia kicked off its league activities at the Windhoek Show Grounds in the capital today (Friday, 9 April).Speaking to the media yesterday, Andrei Tirtirau...

‘Any one of six’ can win UCI race

1 week ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Tielman van LillThe participation of mountain bikers from South Africa will lend extra weight to the Nedbank UCI Class 1 and UCI Junior...

How to become a ninja

1 week ago - 09 April 2021 | Sports

Windhoek [email protected] you ever thought you want to become a ninja, then you are in luck and should definitely not miss out on Namibia’s first...

Latest News

Future Females talk with Lynne...

19 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a lot of hard work and dedication to manage human potential and educating people to masterbeing themselves, Lynne Fraser has earned her...

Covid testing capacity increased again

20 hours ago | Health

Together with the University of Namibia and in addition to the initial machine availed at the launch of the lab in August last year, Debmarine...

Revival, Kudos continue their dominance

21 hours ago | Sports

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) continued with its league games at the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Patrick Iyambo Police College on Saturday.During the...

NGOs plan the way forward

21 hours ago | Society

In partnership with the Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund and the Lithon Foundation, the Capricorn Foundation recently hosted an online capacity building workshop for NGOs...

Big cheque for DTS Futsal...

22 hours ago | Sports

After the success of the 2020 Nedbank DTS Futsal Tournament, Nedbank has again sponsored N$100 000 towards the DTS Futsal Development Team this year. The...

Family crushed by court ruling...

1 day - 19 April 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] what has been described as a judicial cop out, a Namibian High Court judge on Monday refused to set aside the Ministry...

Ignore the myths and get...

1 day - 18 April 2021 | Health

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Esther Muinjangue, said Namibians should ignore myths around Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated. She said this on Friday...

Educate children on their rights...

1 day - 18 April 2021 | Crime

Children’s advocate Ingrid Husselmann said having a good legal framework for child protection is not enough in Namibia and more needs to be done to...

Post-budget event unpacks Namibia's fiscal...

1 day - 18 April 2021 | Business

RMB Namibia held a post-budget event with clients in Windhoek and Swakopmund under the theme 'Unpacking Namibia’s fiscal sustainability trajectory.'Ruusa Nandago, FirstRand Namibia Economist talked...

Load More